Tamanu Oil Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018 to 2026

Tamanu oil, derived from nuts of Tamanu tree (Calophyllum inophyllum), are growing in popularity for its numerous benefits to skin health. Owing to its antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, tamanu oil is considered to promote the formation of new tissues, rejuvenate skin cells, accelerate wound healing, and protect the skin from heat and sunburn. Main constituents of the tamanu oil include oleic acid, linoleic acid, palmitic acid, and stearic acid, of which oleic acid and linoleic acid comprise 60% by volume. Rise in consumer inclination towards traditional medicines and natural remedies for skin and hair is likely to influence the development of tamanu oil market.

Tamanu Oil Market – Notable Developments

US Organic Group Corp., Cammile Q, Now Health Food LLC, Gramme Products, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, and Mountain Rose Herbs are among the key players operating in the tamanu oil market.

In 2016, Mountain Rose Herbs, a leading player in the tamanu oil market, diverted 90% of the company waste, and was awarded ‘Platinum Zero Waste Facility Certification’ by GBCI, a premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business.

In June 2016, Cammile Q announced the launch of a new Aloe Vera oil for skin and hair, a new line of its high-quality natural products on Amazon. The company had launched new pure tamanu oil in July 2014, an addition to its line of natural skin care products.

Tamanu Oil Market Dynamics

Tamanu Oil Sales to Surge as Studies Support its Beneficial Effects

Tamanu oil is mostly sought-after for its wound healing and antibacterial properties. According to study by US National Library of Medicine – National Institutes of health on ‘The Wound Healing and Antibacterial Activity of Five Ethnomedical Calophyllum inophyllum Oils’, these oils are safe for topical use in infected wounds and skin diseases such as acne. The study also supported the traditional uses of tamanu oil in wound healing process. Surging demand for organic in things along with a gradual increase in awareness regarding natural remedies for skin wellness is likely to promote the growth of tamanu oil market.

In the coming years, sales of tamanu oil will mainly be driven by significant growth in consumer base for organic products coupled with numerous evidence reporting the benefic effects of tamanu oil on biological activity related skin infections. Rising scope of application in pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care products, and toiletries may also influence the global expansion of the tamanu oil market.

Online Stores to Emerge as Lucrative Sales Channel for Tamanu Oil

With rapid penetration of online channels, most emerging brands are targeting e-commerce sites to launch and promote their products. Tamanu oil market players are directing their focus towards online stores to improve their geographic reach, contributing a substantial growth to the market through these channels. Other channels such as drug store, specialty stores, and modern trade will also continue to complement the growth of the tamanu oil market.

Lack of Awareness and Product Visibility to Impede Tamanu Oil Market Growth

Although tamanu oil is gaining momentum for its wide-ranging benefits to skin health, lack of global awareness of such products remains a key challenge to the growth of tamanu oil market. Inadequate understanding of several natural remedies apart from indigenous people have also limited the visibility and exposure of natural products such as tamanu oil, which in turn create a hindrance in the market growth. In addition, information gap among the global population regarding the benefits and effects of tamanu oil is likely to negatively affect the future of tamanu oil market.

