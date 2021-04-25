Potassium Gluconate Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2026

Potassium Gluconate Market Introduction:
Potassium Gluconate is a mineral supplement used to treat or prevent low amounts of potassium in the blood. It helps to care several body functions such as heart and healthy nerve function. Several supplements containing potassium gluconate are found in tablet and capsule forms and also in other nutrition supplements such as protein blends and mineral blends.
Potassium gluconate is widely used in food, especially in dietetic food and also in technical applications e.g. as sequestering agent in textiles or for galvanic surface treatment. The beverages industry widely utilizes potassium salts in carbonated as well instant drinks. Given the versatility of this product, the market for potassium gluconate is estimated to grow in various end use segments and create a significant opportunity for manufacturers in mineral salts industry.
Potassium Gluconate Market Segmentation:
Apart from its application as an ingredient in supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages. Potassium gluconate is widely used as ingredient in multiple industries and this wide use is attributed to demand for alternative ingredients in different industries.
Based on its application, potassium gluconate market is segmented as, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agrochemical and others end uses. Food and beverages is further sub segmented as bakery products, dairy products, beverages, functional food, and other uses in food and beverage segments.
Potassium Gluconate Market Regional Outlook:
Based on the geographies, the global potassium gluconate market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Europe, CIS & Russia, Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Potassium Gluconate is used globally as an active ingredient in supplements, these supplements are highly consumed in regions of North America, and Asia Pacific. Other applications of potassium gluconate such as in bakery, personal-care and agrochemicals has created a vast modest through-out the globe.
Potassium Gluconate Market Dynamics:
Demand for healthy food product and beverages is increasing as products with low sodium content are preferred by health conscious consumers and this is aiding in new product development. The recommended daily intake level of salts for healthy adults is <5 g/d (sodium <2000 mg/d), with lower levels in children, based on their lower caloric needs.
The Global Burden of Disease Study estimated that there were 3.7 million deaths, as a result of excess dietary salt in 2013. (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation). Low sodium alternative such as potassium gluconate have thus, gained popularity in the recent past. Currently, lactate is introduced into meat products as either sodium or potassium lactate in order to reduce sodium content.
The dietary supplements industry is marketing supplements by promoting the products that aid in living longer, healthier life. Vitamins and minerals have now become very common contents to be used as supplements in general food. Though the consumption of dietary supplements remains high in developed countries such as U.S and Europe, this trend for healthy life has now penetrated the developing countries.
This coupled with prescribed supplements by the doctors in major developing economies has led to an increased demand for mineral salts such as potassium gluconate in dietary supplements. This dietary supplements demand is dependent on the availability of such minerals and vitamins and thus is driving growth of mineral salt ingredients market. Data from Council for Responsible Nutrition (2016) suggests that over 74% people with age above 55 consume dietary products such as calcium, potassium, iron, vitamins and other trace minerals in the U.S.
Potassium Gluconate Market Key Players:
Some of the global market players present in potassium gluconate market include; Corbion N.V., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh KG, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., ISALTIS, Magnesia Gmbh, Jost Chemical Co., PENTA MANUFACTURING CO. LLC, Lehmann&Voss&Co, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, among others. The company focuses on business expansion through strategic developments such as expansions & investments, joint ventures, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions
The potassium gluconate report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.
