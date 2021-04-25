Mustard Seed Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Introduction:

Mustard plant is native to Asia and is one of the widely cultivated crop across the globe. Mustard seeds are used as a major spice in Asia and are rich in phytonutrients, minerals, vitamins and anti-oxidants. Mustard seeds are high in essential oil and are great source of plant sterols such as brassicasterol, campesterol, sitosterol, avenasterol, and stigmasterol. The global mustard seeds market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years mainly attributed to increasing application of mustard seeds in food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, personal care and cosmetic industry and others.

Mustard plant belongs to family Brassicaceae which also includes other crop such as, cabbage, cauliflower, kale and broccoli. Mustard plant is a winter crop and require temperate climate for its growth and is among the third leading source of vegetable oil after palm and soybean oil as per the data revealed by National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX).

Mustard Seed Market Segmentation

Global mustard seed market is segmented into product type, application, sales channels and region. On the basis of product type the global mustard seed market is segmented into, white/yellow mustard seeds, black mustard seeds and sarepta mustard seeds. The sarepta mustard seeds segment is further sub-segmented into, brown and oriental mustard seeds. Oriental mustard seeds are darker in color in comparison to the yellow mustard seeds mainly due to its high content of phenolic compounds. White or yellow mustard seeds have the least pungent taste while black mustard seeds are the most pungent mustard seeds.

By application the global mustard seeds market is segmented into, industrial application, commercial application and Household. Industrial application of mustard seeds includes its use in food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care and other applications. Food and beverages segment is the dominant application segment in the overall mustard seeds market attributable to its widespread use as a condiment. Mustard oil extracted from mustard seeds is widely used across Asian countries. Mustard seeds are also used in salad dressing in countries such as U.S., Canada and other European countries. Apart from this application of mustard seeds in cosmetic is widespread wherein mustard seeds are used as a natural scrub, hydrating agent, age defying agent and aids in hair growth, thus contributing towards revenue generation in the overall mustard seeds market.

On the basis of sales channel the global mustard seeds market is segmented into, direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales channels are further sub-segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail formats.

On the basis of region the global mustard seed market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, CIS & Russia, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is the largest market for mustard seed globally attributable to increasing demand for mustard oil and mustard paste in cooking across the regions. Europe and Asia Pacific is the largest producer of mustard seeds globally thus contributing towards their overall revenue contribution in the global mustard seeds market. Apart from this Canada is also one of the leading producer of mustard seeds globally.

Mustard Seed Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The growth of mustard seed market across the globe is expected to depict significant growth in the overall market owing to increasing demand for mustard seeds in cooking and as a substitute for other oils such as sunflower oil and other oils in the market. Mustards seeds are essential source of essential vitamins including, B-complex vitamins such as folates, niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, vitaminB-6 and pantothenic acid thus, increasing the synthesis of enzymes needed for functioning of nervous system and help in regulation of body metabolism. Furthermore, oil extracted from mustard seeds is traditionally being used to relive muscle pain, arthritis pain, for cancer risk prevention, asthma and several other body ailments thus contributing towards mustard seeds market growth over the forecast period.

Mustard Seed Market Key Players:

Variety of Mustard Seed have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing mustard seed market include; McCormick & Company, Inc., The Tracklement Company Ltd., Kaveri Seeds, Sakai Spice (Canada) Corp, Megha Corporation, Organic Products India, Sun Impex and others.

Regional analysis for Mustard Seed Market includes:

North America Mustard Seed Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Mustard Seed Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Mustard Seed Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Mustard Seed Market

Japan Mustard Seed Market

APEJ Mustard Seed Market Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Mustard Seed Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Regional Segments Analyzed Include

