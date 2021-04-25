Wireless RAN Market is Experiencing a Significant Growth Over 2021–2027 | Huawei, Intel Corp, Ericsson, Samsung, Siemens network, Alcatel-Lucent

Wireless -Radio Access Network (RAN) coordinates management of resources across radio sites and allows radio sites to provide radio access. It basically provides connectivity between user equipment and the core network. The radio access network transmits its signal to many end points as a device is connected wirelessly to the core network and the signal propagates with the traffic of different networks. It provides scalability, flexibility and energy saving as it is a new wireless concept. Thus, they find their applications in transport infrastructure, baseband processing resources, sharing cell sites, radio spectrum and others in end uses such as telecommunications, aerospace, defense, data centers, health service providers, industries, and others. The global Wireless RAN Market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years.

Companies covered

Huawei, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung, Siemens network, Alcatel-Lucent, d-Link, TP-Link, Asus, Netgear, and others

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global wireless RAN market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new wireless RAN as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for wireless RAN are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced wireless RAN to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The major driver for the growth of Wireless RAN market is the better network coverage requirement to meet the increasing demand for the high-speed internet and the large network coverage. However, high demand for network capacity has led to spectrum crunch which may hinder market growth. Contrarily, introduction to the heterogeneous networks, increasing investments in 4G and 5G telecommunications network and increasing number of mobile subscribers are expected to fuel the Wireless RAN market growth further.

New product launches to flourish the Wireless RAN market

TubeStar was launched by Huawei in the year 2017. It is a micro base station solution. Difficult site acquisition, high urban macro site deployment cost and poor deployment efficiency were the three customer pain points targeted. A cabinet, dedicated tower and equipment room for each site is no longer needed by the operators because of the TubeStar and hence leading to the reduced rental cost. As traditional macro base stations have footprint from 30m2 to 60m2, TubeStar features 2m2 footprint and thereby reducing the site size by 90%. Thus, this product flourished the Wireless RAN market.

Surge in usage in telecommunications applications

Data usage efficiency has been increased with the help of baseband processing on the cloud and Radio and network as a service. Wireless RAN provides connection with the core network by enabling devices such as computers, mobile phones and others. It is valuable for operators in terms of dropping maintenance cost and beneficial for installing large networks of small base stations. The achievement of 4G data revolution has provided the basis that wireless RAN technology is and will be used in the widespread coverage of 5G networks. There has thus been a surge in the deployment of wireless RAN equipment by the telecom companies.

