Magnetic Separator Market to Witness Unstoppable Growth by 2027 | STEINERT Elektromagnetbau GmbH, Henan Caesar Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd

In industries such as mining and recycling magnets play an important role. A magnetic separator helps in attracting the magnetic particles such as impurities or ferrous minerals as it generates a powerful magnetic flux. A moving conveyor belt in an electric field is used to place the extracted minerals during the magnetic separation process. Thus, the ferrous particles get separated from the mixture of impurities and minerals as they stick to the magnet. The other particles that repel to the magnetic force are collected in separate collectors as they fall off the conveyor belt. Innovations in the electronics systems market will pave the way for better magnetic separators. The global magnetic separators market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years.

Companies covered

GIAMAG Technologies AS, STEINERT Elektromagnetbau GmbH, Henan Caesar Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd., Eriez Manufacturing Co., industrial Magnetics, Nippon magnetics, Bunting Magnetics, Eclipse Magnetics, Malvern Engineering, Permanent Magnets and others.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global magnetic separator market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new magnetic separator market as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for magnetic separator market are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced magnetic separator market to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The major driving factors for the growth of Magnetic Separators are the rising trend of recycling across the globe due to growing environmental pollution concerns. The other factors which lead to its market growth are the rapid urbanization and the increase in smart city projects in the developing countries. Moreover, the food & beverage industry in which government designed quality standards need to be maintained is expected to create positive impact on magnetic separator market growth.

Goudsmit Magnetics recently launched the magnetic separator for bulky product flows. It is a robotically cleanable Easy Clean Flow type magnetic separator. It is used in the food, plastics, chemical and ceramics industries as it is able to remove feebly magnetic stainless-steel elements & metal elements from mixtures up

to 30 micro meters. It differentiates itself by the very large magnetic flux density of 12,000 gauss and is suitable for large product flows. Due to these reasons, this product flourished the magnetic separator market.

Surge in usage in mining industry

Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for the surge in the usage of magnetic separators in the mining industry. The mining industries have grown due to the urbanization and industrialization taking place globally. The upward trajectory of the global commodity prices has boosted the demand for magnetic separators as it has stoked the mining industries. Also, the enhanced functions of these separators such as automatic cooling, energy saving, reduced maintenance and repair cost have created positive impact on the market. Moreover, the growing radioactive mining activity will surge the usage of magnetic separators in this industry.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global magnetic separator industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Magnetic Separator market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the global Magnetic Separator market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global magnetic separator market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the magnetic separator market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the magnetic separator market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

