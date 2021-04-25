New Product Launches to Flourish the NAND-Based Multi-Chip Packages Market 2027

Multi-chip package is the technology in chip packaging in which multiple IC’s are integrated into a single device. At circuit level, it’s functioning is similar to the NAND logic function and so it is called NAND-Based Multi-Chip Package. It is the transition of electronic industry towards microelectronic systems. Thus, they find their applications in servers RF wireless modules, power amplifiers, portable electronics, LED packages, High power communication devices, wearable devices and others in industries such as automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, medical devices, and defense. Innovations in the semiconductor industry paves the way for better and improved NAND-Based Multi-Chip Packages. The global NAND-based multi-chip packages market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years.

Companies covered

Palomar Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Infineon Technologies, SK HYNIX INC, STMicroelectronics, Cypress Semiconductors, Micross, Texas Instruments, TEKTRONIX INC, Macronix International Co. Ltd., and others

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global NAND-based multi-chip packages market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new NAND-based multi-chip package as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for NAND-based multi-chip packages are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced NAND-based multi-chip packages to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The major driving factor of the NAND-based multi-chip packages market growth is the requirement of small chip modules for the device operation improvisation and also managing its size and weight. But, continuous innovation and lack of technical expertise in the chip packaging processes is the hindrance to the market growth. However, low power supply requirement, lower cost, greater miniaturization and improved performance of the NAND-based multi-chip packages is expected to drive the market further.

New product launches to flourish the NAND-based multi-chip packages market

Macronix International Co. Ltd. recently announced that its NAND-Based Multi-chip Package was adopted by Qualcomm Technologies Inc. for its latest LTE MDM9206 modem. This MCP combined flash memories and RAM into single package which helps in catering the consumer demands regarding connected devices and smartphones. It provides integrated memory solution, reliability and sustainable memory support.

Thus, this product flourished the market as it provided higher quality, excellent performance, minimal footprint and power efficiency.

Surge in usage in Electronic industry

As there is short distance between the IC’s in the NAND-Based Multi-Chip Package, it helps in improving performance of the device. This has also led to greater miniaturization as size of the package is reduced and therefore, it can be used in trending electronic devices such as industrial wearables, servers, high power communication devices and others. Thus, there is surge in the usage of NAND-Based Multi-Chip Packages in the electronic industry. Moreover, the customization of the MCP as per the industrial applications is the added advantage and has led to the NAND-based multi-chip packages market growth as well.

