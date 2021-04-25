Transponder Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | SES S.A., Arabsat, Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications S.A., Hispasat

A transponder is a wireless contact, tracking, or control system that picks up an incoming signal and responds to it automatically. The terminology is a contraction of word transmitter and answering agent. Transponders eventually gained common use in both civil and military aviation. A number of large airports have provided information in the automatic terminal information service (ATIS) broadcasts when a taxi operation requires transponder to be activated. Satellite transponders form a part of a satellite’s payload. They are mainly used to transmit and receive uplinked signals. Due to huge difference in distance between satellite and transmitter, signals being transmitted to the earth by satellites are of very low power level. Transponders are configured at different frequency ranges so that the received low-power signals may be amplified.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Transponder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9243?reqfor=covid

Companies covered

Major players analyzed are SES S.A., Arabsat, Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications S.A., Hispasat, Intesat S.A., Singapore Telecommunication Limited (Singtel), SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Telesat Canada, Thaicom Public Company Limited

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global transponder market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new transponders as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for transponders are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced transponders to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Factors such as high growth in the KU-band & Ka-band services, technology upgrades in the VSAT system and increased demand for high-performance satellite (HTS) is help to boost the demands for transponder market. In addition, the need for significant capital investment and satellite launch failures & operational anomalies is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Growth in high-data applications, demand for corporate networks, evolution of UHDTVs and high-definition channels, advancement in service quality and growing number in video subscribers are some of the driving factors anticipated to propel the satellite transponder market around the world.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9243

The global transponder market trends are as follows:

Transponders leasing to conquer the Europe market

Europe is one of the costliest regions followed by Australia and New Zealand. Transponder leasing is highly reliant on the implementation of HD video broadcasting and a widespread deployment of High Dynamic Range (HDR). Although leasing services are expected to lead the transponder market with a comparatively high market share, which is subject to change depending on the revision of transponders purchasing cost and complete satellite launch cost and servicing and support.

Technological developments in transponder in North America to boost market growth

North America is the major contributor to the development of commercial satellite transponder leasing services. The satellite production and operators have predictable Ka-band’s ability to offer 4K-UHD and OTT TV services. These markets are expected to drive demand for Ka-band transponders in North America. Due to the desperate need for secure satellite-based connectivity in video streaming, broadband accesses, and DTH, North America is projected to hold the largest transponder market share. Nevertheless, substantial growth will be seen as a result of increasing demand for direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV, high-definition (HD) to replace standard definition (SD) offerings, the need for stable military and defense communications, and the region’s vibrant broadcast market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global transponder industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global transponder market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global transponder market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global transponder market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9243

Questions answered in the transponder market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the transponder market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the transponder market ?

? What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com