Increasing demand for automation in mortuary procedure influenced growth of autopsy equipment market, finds Fact.MR

Technological advancements have had significant impact on the development of autopsy equipment market in the recent years. Increasing demand for automation in mortuary procedures over the traditional methods has further influenced the growth of autopsy equipment market.

Apart from determining the cause and manner of death, medical cadaveric examination is widely conducted for clinical research and academic purposes.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1108

Significant development in forensic sciences is directly proportional to the growing usage of advanced devices which in turn is likely to fuel growth of the autopsy equipment market.

Manufacturers are focusing on the replacement of traditional platforms with advanced ones and additionally introducing equipment such as refrigeration units and other accessories which will possibly complement the future expansion of autopsy equipment market.

In addition, cultural factors including funeral traditions that requires the maintenance of cadaver for certain period of time is expected to boost the demand for autopsy equipment. Increasing medical colleges along with development in healthcare sector are also anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

Technological advancements have had significant impact on the development of autopsy equipment market in the recent years. Increasing demand for automation in mortuary procedures over the traditional methods has further influenced the growth of autopsy equipment market.

Apart from determining the cause and manner of death, medical cadaveric examination is widely conducted for clinical research and academic purposes.

Significant development in forensic sciences is directly proportional to the growing usage of advanced devices which in turn is likely to fuel growth of the autopsy equipment market.

Common autopsy equipment include dissection tables, rectangular and L-shaped autopsy tables, trolleys and autopsy toolkit.

Autopsy equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

One of the drivers for this market is the rise in the academic and clinical research on cadavers. Forensic labs and academic institutions are using different autopsy equipment, which is increasing the overall market growth.

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1108

Growing demand for automation in autopsy procedures is the leading factor expected to drive the autopsy equipment market. Different types of automated autopsy equipment, such as autopsy platforms, dissection tables, trolleys and accessories have eased autopsy procedures. Increasing efficiency of advanced equipment has significantly reduced the timeline required for autopsy procedures.

Autopsy equipment Market: Segmentation

The global market of autopsy equipment is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Dissection Tables

Rectangular autopsy tables

L-shaped autopsy tables

Trolleys

Autopsy Toolkit

Based on application type, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Manual

Automated

Based on end user, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Hospitals/Medical Institutes

Private Morgues

Forensic labs

Autopsy equipment Market: Regional outlook

The global autopsy equipment market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is the dominant market for autopsy equipment due to technological advancements and better healthcare facilities in hospitals and forensic labs.

North America is followed by Europe due to growth in academic and forensic research in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Japan are expected to grow in the autopsy equipment market during the forecast period.

The significant increase in healthcare facilities, donation of the whole body for research and transplantation and increase in the number of medical institutions and private morgues are the factors which will help in the growth of autopsy equipment market in the region.

Autopsy equipment Market: Overview

The academic and clinical research on cadavers has increased in recent years, which in turn, has led to the growth of the autopsy equipment market. Technological innovations will have a significant effect on market growth.

The demand for automated autopsy equipment, such as autopsy platforms and dissection tables, is one of the leading factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1108/S

Replacement of the traditional equipment with these automated equipment for better healthcare facilities will also increase the overall growth of this market.

Autopsy equipment Market: Key players

Some of the key companies operating in the autopsy equipment market are Kugel Medical, Mopec, Mortech Manufacturing, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LEEC, AFOS, Angelantoni Life Science, Barber Medical, Ferno-Washington, EIHF – ISOFROID, CEABIS, Fiocchetti, Flexmort, Funeralia, and Hygeco.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates