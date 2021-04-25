Global Ring Laser Gyroscope market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

A Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG) consists of a ring laser having two independent counter-propagating resonant modes over the same path; the difference in the frequencies is used to detect rotation. It operates on the principle of the Sagnac effect which shifts the nulls of the internal standing wave pattern in response to angular rotation. Interference between the counter-propagating beams, observed externally, results in motion of the standing wave pattern, and thus indicates rotation.

Honeywell

Safran(Sagem)

Northrop Grumman

Kearfott Corporation

Polyus

Aviation Gyro Photoelectricity Technology

JAE

Inertial Technologies JSC

MIEA JSC

Beifang Jierui

Major applications as follows:

Aviation

Marine

Others

Single Axis RLG

Three Axis RLG

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

7.5-inch Diameter

8-inch Diameter

9-inch Diameter

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

