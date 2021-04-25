The Changing Spectacle of Diwali Research Methodology Research Objective, Methodology and Sample Frame

Key objective of the study is to understand and map the consumer sentiment and shopping behaviour through the lens of the seller and buyer this Diwali- 2020 Face to face intervention with customers over 4 days (13th – 15th, Nov) of festive season. In total, 1000 customers and 300 retailers were covered across 12 cities in 4 zones of the country to map the overall sentiment of the people during the festival time and to gauge the changes in festive shopping.

THE FINDINGS CONSUMERS 38% DEMOGRAPHICS

The respondents represent 62% male and 38% female. The age group majorly corresponds with youngsters and millennial in the age band of 26 – 35 years.

DIWALI BUDGET DYNAMICS

Markets are alive – but the buzz is missing. Lay-offs, salary cuts and no bonuses have cut the Diwali budget by nearly 20% for the households. South India witnessed a drop of 32% in Diwali budget from previous year(s). Lessthan 5,000 5,000 to 10,000 10,001 to 15,000 15,001 to 20,000 More than 20,000 No budget for Diwali

Diwali Budget – In General Diwali Budget this me General Diwali Budget Mean Budget 10,260 This Diwali Budget Mean Budget 8,301 – 19% N = 1000 Fig in % North East West South GeneralDiwali Budget (Mean) 10805 7750 11141 10500 ThisDiwali Budget (Mean) 8695 6904 9626 7118 20% 11% 14% 32%

Q5. Please tell me the Approximate budget that you usually keep for Diwali.

Q6. What is your Approximate Budget for Diwali this year?

POINT OF PURCHASE

As the sample is largely represented hence the offline sale is seen to be featuring in prominence. But the shopping dynamics clearly indicate how online is starting to dominate festive sales as well (considering the internet penetration and online population) Those who have allocated Online Offline Both Online and Offline

Q8. Please tell me the percentage that you purchased from these mediums?

ONLINE vs OFFLINE

Electrical/kitchen appliances, Accessories and Home Décor are the top 3 items purchased online – majorly because of pandemic situation. Offline purchase majorly constitutes purchasing sweets followed by apparels and gifts. Apparel category overlaps both in online and offline mode.

Top 3 Categories – Offline Purchase

Top 3 Categories – Online Purchase

Q9. Please tell me which products you have purchased Online and which products

you have purchased Offline on this Diwali?

THE IMPACT

The shadow of the pandemic loomed large over the festive season. Major impact can be noticed in:

Crackers – Many states have banned the sale of crackers

in view of pollution.

in view of pollution. Gifts – Restricted socializing has cut down the shopping

for gift items.

for gift items. Gold – The shooting price of gold and budgetary

limitations have also made gold loose its spark this

Diwali season.

The categories that saw a positive shift are clothing, home cooked sweets and snacks, health supplements, gifting in money form, while gift hampers and branded snacks saw negative growth. Only 31% of the respondents have exchanged gifts with their closed ones – which primarily includes sweets and snacks – that too home made. 69% of

the respondents did not exchange gifts which bears a direct impact on shopping dynamics. The sentiment is similar across states.

Q11. Please tell me have you exchanged any gifts on this Diwali.

Q13. Please tell me which gifts you have exchanged on last Diwali.

Q14. Please tell me which gifts you have exchanged on this Diwali.

TYPE OF SHOPS INTERVENED

The sample represents almost all categories to get an overview of the overall dynamics that the pandemic had in the festive season from the lens of retailers dealing in various categories Gold/Jewellery Shop Dry fruitsselling shops AutomobilesShop Restaurants Fruit Selling Shops Crackers Selling Shop Sweets Shop Gis Shop Home Décor Shop.

TOTAL IMPACT ON SALES

The pandemic has also cast a deep impact on the overall sales as per the retailers. The sales across categories saw a dip in some cases by almost one –third. Multiple factors resonate for such decline, majorly the pandemic scenario followed by ban on crackers by some states and then shooting price of gold had put customers at bay from shopping. Social distancing also cut the distribution of the gifts which is clearly evident.

Q4. Please tell me about the sales of the products in which you deal on this Diwali.

Q5. As you said that the sale of the products has increased on this Diwali, so could you please tell me by how much percentage it has increased?

Q6. As you said that the sale of the products has decreased on this Diwali, so could you please tell me by how much percentage it has decreased?

IN A NUTSHELL

At an aggregate level shopkeepers indicated footfalls marginally lower than the previous year festive season.

The low-ticket items like sweets, small social giftings also saw a downward trend as the same was confined to close circles.

Sale of apparels, electronics, consumer products and sweets/confectionaries managed to get some growt whereas the cracker industry and yellow metal got the most pinch – majorly attributed to ban on cracker sale and the shooting price of gold.

Contack US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com