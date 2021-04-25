Global Rheometer market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
A rheometer is a device used to measure rheological properties in which a liquid, suspension or slurry flows in response to applied forces such as the viscosity, plasticizing rate, power and etc.. It is used for those fluids which cannot be defined by a single value of viscosity and therefore require more parameters to be set and measured than is the case for a viscometer.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Anton Paar
TA Instruments
Thermo fisher Scientific
Malvern
Brookfield
KROHNE Group
A&D Company
Goettfert
Instron
Shimadzu
HAPRO
Biolin Scientific
Freeman Technology
ATS RheoSystems
Dynisco
Brabender
Fann Instrument Company
Fungilab
Imatek
Kechuang
Lamy Rheology
Major applications as follows:
Polymers
Petrochemicals
Paints and Coatings
Food
Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals
Others
Major Type as follows:
Dynamic Rheometer
Capillary Rheometer
