Whipsmart | 2021 Global Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Dynamics & Trends

The solid state drives market is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Key market players include Samsung (South Korea), Intel (US), Western Digital (US), Micron (US), and Toshiba (Japan),Viking (US), Adata (Taiwan), Foremay (US), BiTMICRO Networks (US), and Crossbar (US). key factors driving this market are increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing, growing adoption of SSDs in data centers, and advantages of SSDs over HDDs.

The market for SATA interface–based solid state drive is expected to be the largest. This is mainly attributed to low-cost interface design. SATA interface also offers lower cable size and cost, faster data transfer through higher signaling rates, and more efficient transfer through an I/O queuing protocol, lower cable size and cost, faster data transfer through higher signaling rates, and more efficient transfer through an I/O queuing protocol. The market for half height, half length (HHHL); or; even bigger form factor; full height, half length (FHHL) is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. These form factors offer high performance as PCIe bus (with direct contact) offers a very low latency.

The solid state drive market for TLC Planar is expected to hold the largest share. With the shift in the usage of technology from SLC to MLC and from MLC to TLC, the price per GB of SSDs becomes cheaper. Therefore, TLC offers the cheapest solutions among all other technologies, along with high storage density. This leads to the increasing adoption of TLC SSDs in consumer applications such as notebooks, tablets, and others. The solid state drives market in automotive is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automotive infotainment systems and next-generation connected cars is expected to boost the growth of the market, as connected car applications require high-performance graphics, communications, and data storage, and SSDs meet all of these requirements. SSD is a flash storage solution that enables reliable, high-performance storage in a wide range of in-vehicle applications such as 3D mapping and advanced augmented reality in navigation systems, entertainment systems, intuitive driver-assist technology, and data event recorders.

North America is expected to hold the largest share. Leading companies in North America are providing most developed SSDs as advanced storage solutions to various industries. Enterprises in America are increasing their spending on IT infrastructure to gain a competitive edge and increase their business productivity. Therefore, there has been a strong push for using SSDs in IT infrastructure devices to save time, speed up data transfer, and achieve high-performance level. In addition, the replacement rate of traditional hard disk drives with SSDs is high in North America.

