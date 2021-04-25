2026 Global Video Surveillance market Forecasts Report by Whipsmartmi

The growth of the global video surveillance market can be attributed to the increasing concerns for public safety and security, rising adoption of IP cameras, and growing demand for DIY and spy cameras. The Video Surveillance Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for IP video surveillance systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. The market for IP video surveillance systems is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future owing to the technological advancements in IP cameras and advantages offered by IP cameras such as superior image quality, scalability, and flexibility, and reliability.

The hardware segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The hardware segment consists of cameras, monitors, storage devices, and accessories. The hardware segment mainly consists of cameras, monitors, storages, and accessories. The growth of the hardware segment is attributed to the increasing use of cameras in various security-related applications.

Commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this vertical is attributed to the increasing use of video surveillance systems in applications such as retail stores and malls, enterprise and data centers, banking and financial buildings, hospitality centers, and warehouses. Retail stores and malls are likely to be the fastest-growing applications in the market. Retail shops and malls are more prone to security risks, such as theft, accidental loss, product diversion, vandalism, and inventory loss, compared to other business properties.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The use of security cameras is expected to increase in APAC countries as these are emerging economies with a growing number of manufacturing bases, and the terrorist attack is a strong possibility. Moreover, the market for video surveillance is expected to witness an upsurge in APAC owing to the increased security concerns in APAC countries such as India and China.

Key market players include Hikvision (China), Dahua (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), FLIR (US), Avigilon (Canada), Hanwha Techwin (South Korea), Honeywell Security Group (US), Infinova (US), Pelco (US), BCD Video (US), CP Plus (India), Nice Systems (Israel), Panasonic (Japan), Tiandy (China), Uniview (China), Vivotek (Taiwan), and Zicom (India).

