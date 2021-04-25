Global Radar Sensor Market To grow at highest CAGR During 2021- 2026 | By Whipsmartmi

The radar sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing focus on safety and security needs in automotive applications, unlocking the wideband 5G and millimeter wave–based RF system capabilities, and the increasing need for border security systems.
Automotive application of radar sensors is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The automotive applications use these bands for adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot detection (BSD), lane change assist (LCA), and collision mitigation (CM) applications. The demand for radar sensors is likely to increase in the automotive sector between 2017 and 2023, and some of the major reasons behind the same are the increasing number of radar sensors in automobiles and growing concerns toward safety-related products in the automotive sector. The market for short-range radar sensor is projected to hold a major share between 2017 and 2023.
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the radar sensor market; the market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The increased focus on safety and security features in the automobile sector in China, India, and Japan is the major factor driving the growth of the radar sensor market in APAC.
The global radar sensors market report categorized as below –
By Type
- Imaging radar
- Continuous wave radar
- Modulated CW radar
- Unmodulated CW radar
- Pulse radar
- MTI radar
- Doppler radar
- Non-imaging radar
- Speed gauge
- Radar altimeter
By Band
- HF, VHF, and HUF bands
- HF and VHF bands
- HUF bands
- L, S, C, and X bands
- L band
- S band
- C band
- X band
- Ku, K, Ka, V, and W bands
- Ku-band
- K-band
- Ka-band
- V-band
- W-band
By Application
- Automotive
- Collision avoidance system
- Blind spot detection
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane departure warning system
- Object detection system
- Stop and go functionality
- Aerospace and defense
- Ground based
- Naval based
- Airborne
- Space based
- Industrial
- Machine safeguarding area
- Collision protection
- Industrial robot
- Measuring working environment
- Mine inspection
- Tunnel well inspection
- Locating underground pipes
- Security and surveillance
- Access control system
- Perimeter security
- Transportation
- Commercial facilities
- Traffic monitoring and management
- Traffic flow analysis
- Traffic light control
- Traffic classification
- Distance measuring equipment
- Air traffic control (ATC) radar
- Ground control approach (GCA) radar
- Environmental and weather monitoring
- Weather surveillance radar system
- Weather and planetary observation
- Other applications
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Smart electronics devices
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key players in the global radar sensor market includes Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Hella KGAA Hueck and Co. (Germany), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).
