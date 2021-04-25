Global Radar Sensor Market To grow at highest CAGR During 2021- 2026 | By Whipsmartmi

The radar sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing focus on safety and security needs in automotive applications, unlocking the wideband 5G and millimeter wave–based RF system capabilities, and the increasing need for border security systems.

Automotive application of radar sensors is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The automotive applications use these bands for adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot detection (BSD), lane change assist (LCA), and collision mitigation (CM) applications. The demand for radar sensors is likely to increase in the automotive sector between 2017 and 2023, and some of the major reasons behind the same are the increasing number of radar sensors in automobiles and growing concerns toward safety-related products in the automotive sector. The market for short-range radar sensor is projected to hold a major share between 2017 and 2023.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the radar sensor market; the market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The increased focus on safety and security features in the automobile sector in China, India, and Japan is the major factor driving the growth of the radar sensor market in APAC.

The global radar sensors market report categorized as below –

By Type

Imaging radar

Continuous wave radar

Modulated CW radar

Unmodulated CW radar

Pulse radar

MTI radar

Doppler radar

Non-imaging radar

Speed gauge

Radar altimeter

By Band

HF, VHF, and HUF bands

HF and VHF bands

HUF bands

L, S, C, and X bands

L band

S band

C band

X band

Ku, K, Ka, V, and W bands

Ku-band

K-band

Ka-band

V-band

W-band

By Application

Automotive

Collision avoidance system

Blind spot detection

Adaptive cruise control

Lane departure warning system

Object detection system

Stop and go functionality

Aerospace and defense

Ground based

Naval based

Airborne

Space based

Industrial

Machine safeguarding area

Collision protection

Industrial robot

Measuring working environment

Mine inspection

Tunnel well inspection

Locating underground pipes

Security and surveillance

Access control system

Perimeter security

Transportation

Commercial facilities

Traffic monitoring and management

Traffic flow analysis

Traffic light control

Traffic classification

Distance measuring equipment

Air traffic control (ATC) radar

Ground control approach (GCA) radar

Environmental and weather monitoring

Weather surveillance radar system

Weather and planetary observation

Other applications

Healthcare

Agriculture

Smart electronics devices

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global radar sensor market includes Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Hella KGAA Hueck and Co. (Germany), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

