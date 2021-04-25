2021 Global Precision Farming Market Drivers, Growth, Applications and Key Players Analysis

The precision farming market is projected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Key players includes in the global precision farming market are Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), Raven Industries (US), AG Leader (US), Precision Planting (US), The Climate Corporation (US), CropMetrics (US), Agribotix (US), Topcon Positioning Systems (US), Descartes Labs (US), ec2ce (Spain), Gamaya (Switzerland), and Decisive Farming (Canada).

Hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share owing to the high adoption of automation and control devices–drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS, irrigation controllers, guidance and steering systems, yield monitors, and sensors. The increasing adoption of new technologies and advanced devices for farming industry is expected to drive the growth of the market for hardware. Guidance technology is expected to hold the largest share owing to the early adoption of this technology by farmers or growers. GPS-based guidance technology allow growers to reduce overlapping of equipment and tractor passes, thus saving fuel, labor, time, and soil compaction. The main components needed for a guidance technology based system or device are a GPS/GNSS, DGPS receiver, antenna, controller, guidance & steering, handheld devices and display, along with the accompanying wiring harness.

Yield monitoring is the most widely used application in farming as it plays a vital role in understanding field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Yield monitoring is a tool to collect data and identify the yield variability in the field precisely. The interpretation of this data facilitates a farmer to take effective decisions in precision farming market. Yield monitors are combinations of various components that include mass flow sensors, moisture sensors, ground speed sensors, GPS receivers, and a task computer that is located in the vehicle that controls the integration and interaction of these components.

The Americas region is expected to hold the largest share. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of precision farming technologies, which is the major reason for the high share of this region in the precision farming market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced farming systems and equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software.

The Precision Farming Market report has been categorized as below

By Offering

Hardware

Automation and control system

Display

Guidance and steering

GPS/GNSS

Drone/UAVs

Irrigation controllers

Handheld mobile devices/handheld computers

Flow and application control devices

Others

Sensing and monitoring devices

Yield monitors

Soil sensors

Moisture sensor

Temperature sensor

Nutrient sensor

Water sensor

Climate sensor

Software

Local/web based

Cloud based

Services

System integration and consulting

Managed services

Farm operating services

Data services

Analytics

Connectivity services

Assisted professional services

Supply chain management services

Others

Maintenance and support

By Technology

Guidance technology

GPS/GNSS

GIS

Remote sensing

Handheld or ground based

Satellite or aerial

Variable rate technology

Map based

Sensor based

By Application

Yield monitoring

On farm

Off farm

Field mapping

Boundary mapping

Drainage mapping

Crop scouting

Weather tracking and forecasting

Irrigation management

Inventory management

Farm labor management

Financial management

Others

By Region

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

Russia

