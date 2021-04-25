2021 Global Precision Farming Market Drivers, Growth, Applications and Key Players Analysis

The precision farming market is projected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Key players includes in the global precision farming market are Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), Raven Industries (US), AG Leader (US), Precision Planting (US), The Climate Corporation (US), CropMetrics (US), Agribotix (US), Topcon Positioning Systems (US), Descartes Labs (US), ec2ce (Spain), Gamaya (Switzerland), and Decisive Farming (Canada).
Hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share owing to the high adoption of automation and control devices–drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS, irrigation controllers, guidance and steering systems, yield monitors, and sensors. The increasing adoption of new technologies and advanced devices for farming industry is expected to drive the growth of the market for hardware. Guidance technology is expected to hold the largest share owing to the early adoption of this technology by farmers or growers. GPS-based guidance technology allow growers to reduce overlapping of equipment and tractor passes, thus saving fuel, labor, time, and soil compaction. The main components needed for a guidance technology based system or device are a GPS/GNSS, DGPS receiver, antenna, controller, guidance & steering, handheld devices and display, along with the accompanying wiring harness.
Yield monitoring is the most widely used application in farming as it plays a vital role in understanding field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Yield monitoring is a tool to collect data and identify the yield variability in the field precisely. The interpretation of this data facilitates a farmer to take effective decisions in precision farming market. Yield monitors are combinations of various components that include mass flow sensors, moisture sensors, ground speed sensors, GPS receivers, and a task computer that is located in the vehicle that controls the integration and interaction of these components.
The Americas region is expected to hold the largest share. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of precision farming technologies, which is the major reason for the high share of this region in the precision farming market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced farming systems and equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software.
The Precision Farming Market report has been categorized as below
By Offering
- Hardware
- Automation and control system
- Display
- Guidance and steering
- GPS/GNSS
- Drone/UAVs
- Irrigation controllers
- Handheld mobile devices/handheld computers
- Flow and application control devices
- Others
- Sensing and monitoring devices
- Yield monitors
- Soil sensors
- Moisture sensor
- Temperature sensor
- Nutrient sensor
- Water sensor
- Climate sensor
- Software
- Local/web based
- Cloud based
- Services
- System integration and consulting
- Managed services
- Farm operating services
- Data services
- Analytics
- Connectivity services
- Assisted professional services
- Supply chain management services
- Others
- Maintenance and support
By Technology
- Guidance technology
- GPS/GNSS
- GIS
- Remote sensing
- Handheld or ground based
- Satellite or aerial
- Variable rate technology
- Map based
- Sensor based
By Application
- Yield monitoring
- On farm
- Off farm
- Field mapping
- Boundary mapping
- Drainage mapping
- Crop scouting
- Weather tracking and forecasting
- Irrigation management
- Inventory management
- Farm labor management
- Financial management
- Others
By Region
- Americas
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- Middle East
- Africa
- Russia
