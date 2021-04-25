2021 Global Power Bank Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

Whipsmartmi.com adds Global Power Bank Market to its research database. The power bank market is estimated to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026.Factors such as increasing internet-related services through smartphones and tablets, the decline in the price of power banks, frequent electric outages in certain countries, and an increase in power consumption of smartphones are driving the market for power banks.
Key Market Players in the power bank market report includes Anker Innovations (China), AUKEY (China), Xiaomi (China), ADATA (Taiwan), RAVPower (US), GRIFFIN (US), Lenovo (China), mophie (US), AMBRANE (India), INTEX (India), among others.
The Power Bank Market report has been categorized as below
By Capacity
- 1000 to 5000 mAh
- 5001 to 10000 mAh
- 10001 to 15000 mAh
- 15001 to 20000 mAh
- Above 20000 mAh
By Battery Type
- Lithium ion
- Lithium polymer
By Indicator
- LED lighting
- Digital Display
By USB Port
- One USB Port
- Two USB Ports
- More than two USD ports
By Application
- Smartphone
- Tablet
- Laptop
- Wearable devices
- Digital camera
- Portable media devices
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Smartphones segment is expected to lead the market. The extensive use of data and internet services over smartphones is among the main factors that attribute to drain the battery power rapidly. This creates a huge demand for power banks to keep smartphones running for a longer duration. Smartphones are equipped with batteries having a short life, which increases the need for power banks. Thus, this creates a vast potential for power banks in the smartphone application. The 10,001–15,000 mAh segment of the power bank market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. These are based mostly on lithium-ion batteries. These power banks have high output efficiency and longer battery life, as well as have LEDs or LCDs to indicate battery level. These power banks are in high demand by consumers as they are priced reasonably than power banks with capacities of more than 15,000 mAh. These power banks are large-sized, come with a lot of additional features such as DC output ports used to recharge laptops, USB Type C ports, and Quick charge functionality.
The lithium-polymer battery segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. These lightweight power banks have an extremely low profile with the flexible form factor and do not suffer from electrolyte leakage, as well as do not wear out; this encourages manufacturers to improve their power bank offerings in terms of weight and safety.
APAC expected to dominate power bank market during the forecast period.. Major factors such as increasing adoption of wearables and other consumer electronic products, presence of prominent manufacturers of power banks, and increasing population and economic growth of developing countries are fueling the market growth of power banks in APAC.
