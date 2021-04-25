2021 Global Power Bank Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

Whipsmartmi.com adds Global Power Bank Market to its research database. The power bank market is estimated to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026.Factors such as increasing internet-related services through smartphones and tablets, the decline in the price of power banks, frequent electric outages in certain countries, and an increase in power consumption of smartphones are driving the market for power banks.

Browse Complete Power Bank Market Report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Power-Bank-Market

Request a Sample of complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/es0313/Power-Bank-Market

Key Market Players in the power bank market report includes Anker Innovations (China), AUKEY (China), Xiaomi (China), ADATA (Taiwan), RAVPower (US), GRIFFIN (US), Lenovo (China), mophie (US), AMBRANE (India), INTEX (India), among others.

The Power Bank Market report has been categorized as below

By Capacity

1000 to 5000 mAh

5001 to 10000 mAh

10001 to 15000 mAh

15001 to 20000 mAh

Above 20000 mAh

By Battery Type

Lithium ion

Lithium polymer

By Indicator

LED lighting

Digital Display

By USB Port

One USB Port

Two USB Ports

More than two USD ports

By Application

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

Wearable devices

Digital camera

Portable media devices

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Smartphones segment is expected to lead the market. The extensive use of data and internet services over smartphones is among the main factors that attribute to drain the battery power rapidly. This creates a huge demand for power banks to keep smartphones running for a longer duration. Smartphones are equipped with batteries having a short life, which increases the need for power banks. Thus, this creates a vast potential for power banks in the smartphone application. The 10,001–15,000 mAh segment of the power bank market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. These are based mostly on lithium-ion batteries. These power banks have high output efficiency and longer battery life, as well as have LEDs or LCDs to indicate battery level. These power banks are in high demand by consumers as they are priced reasonably than power banks with capacities of more than 15,000 mAh. These power banks are large-sized, come with a lot of additional features such as DC output ports used to recharge laptops, USB Type C ports, and Quick charge functionality.

The lithium-polymer battery segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. These lightweight power banks have an extremely low profile with the flexible form factor and do not suffer from electrolyte leakage, as well as do not wear out; this encourages manufacturers to improve their power bank offerings in terms of weight and safety.

APAC expected to dominate power bank market during the forecast period.. Major factors such as increasing adoption of wearables and other consumer electronic products, presence of prominent manufacturers of power banks, and increasing population and economic growth of developing countries are fueling the market growth of power banks in APAC.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Will suppliers continue to explore new avenues for the power bank market?

What are the adjacencies that companies can leverage or explore?

Is there a threat from substitute products?

Where will all the developments take the industry in the mid-to-long term?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090