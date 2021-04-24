The Global Webbing Market Size, Share & Trends, Product, Application And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

The global webbing market size was estimated at USD 2.72 billion in 2016. Increasing production of passenger vehicles is anticipated to drive global growth over the coming years. Applications of webbing in automobiles include seat belts, safety harnesses, recovery and towing straps, edge binding for convertible tops, straps and binding for luggage nets, pull straps for actuating elements, and catch belts for airbags.

The U.S. dominates the market in North America. The region also comprises high-end consumer markets such as Canada and Mexico. Both countries are some of the largest consumers of U.S. webbing products and together account for nearly 55.0% of the total trade. In addition, the boom in Mexico’s automotive sector is directly spurring the demand for industrial fabric materials such as webbing.

Growth of the U.S. automotive sector is directly linked to the growth of webbing products. Sales of passenger vehicles in the U.S. registered an increase from nearly 17.47 million in 2014 to approximately 17.57 million in 2015. Simultaneously, the production of webbing products, in terms of volume, in the U.S. increased by nearly 1.70 kilotons from 2014 to 2015. Therefore, growth in the automotive sector, in terms of sales, is a key driver for growth of webbing products in the country.

Advancements in technology and innovation, coupled with trade relations under the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), are expected to drive product demand over the forecast period. The overall trade of textile and technical textile materials from the U.S. to Mexico increased from nearly USD 6.2 million in 2014 to close to USD 6.5 million. Therefore, growth in trade of technical textiles such as webbing and slings is expected to drive product demand through 2025.

Based on the product, the industry can be segmented into polyester, nylon, polypropylene, carbon fiber, para aramid fiber, UHMWPE, and others, which include cotton, jute, and more. In terms of revenue, polyester held around 22.0% of the global market in 2016. Polyester is a manmade fiber known for its superior properties such as high strength, resistance to ultraviolet deterioration, water resistance, quick drying, easy cleaning, high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, stretching and shrinkage resistance, chemical resistance, and mildew resistance. These distinct properties have upped the demand for polyester compared to its counterparts.

The carbon fiber segment is expected to register stable growth over the forecast period. Carbon fibers are carbon atoms bonded together in crystals to attain high strength-to-volume ratio. They possess properties such as low thermal expansion, high temperature tolerance, high chemical resistance, low weight, high tensile strength, and greater stiffness, which makes them suitable for use in military and sporting goods applications.

Para-aramids are used in various end-use applications such as reinforced materials, protective materials, composite materials, friction and sealing materials, and sports equipment. Increasing use in protective clothing such as helmets, suits, and shields in the defense sector is expected to enhance product demand over the forecast period. The nylon segment is gaining significant share owing to its strong and durable nature, which is suitable for use in sporting goods, pet collars and leashes, straps, and safety belts.

Automotive, military, sporting goods, and industrial are four major application areas covered under the webbing market. In 2016, the automotive segment dominated the market, with a revenue-based share of around 33.0%. A steady rise in demand for vehicles in developing countries such as India and China is expected to aid segment growth over the forecast period.

Governments around the globe are promoting sports activities and encouraging participation in sports, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for sporting goods over the estimated period. Increasing number of sporting events such as hiking, camping, and marathons is expected to increase product demand over the forecast period.

Evolving Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the industrial sector has spurred demand for smart textile or e-textile. Demand for webbing in e-textiles is growing with rising need for fabrics with conductive fibers capable of allowing digital parts and electronics to be embedded. Vehicles, equipment, and buildings are made with embedded electronics; this is expected to increase product demand in industries.

The product is used to make military pouches, packs, and belts, which are referred to as combat equipment. The British Army uses a webbing system known as personal load carrying equipment. In February 2017, the government of India allocated USD 62.8 billion to the Ministry of Defense for 2018–2019. Increased spending on military is expected to propel the need for combat equipment, which is further likely to propel demand for the product.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific led the market in 2016 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The region is the industry leader owing to the presence of developing countries such as India, China, and Malaysia. Regional product demand for use in sectors such as automotive, industrial, and military is likely to drive the market through 2025.

Rapid industrialization and expanding automotive industry in Asia Pacific is expected to benefit the market. India is likely to register high demand for automobiles due to industrialization, coupled with government support to manufacture vehicles. The encouragement of 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the automobile sector is expected to boost the country’s manufacturing sector.

Demand in the European region is largely catered by Germany and the U.K. Polyester and nylon are expected to register rapid growth in the region owing to their increased applications in the automotive industry. Demand for webbing is majorly driven by the growing technical textile industry in the U.K.

The global industry is fragmented in nature and highly competitive due to the presence of a number of multinational and regional players. Manufacturers prefer carbon and graphite fibers, as they exhibit high tensile strength. They are made by heating rayon, petroleum residues, or polyacrylonitrile fibers to an appropriate temperature and are over 90.0% carburized. They are lightweight, strong, and resistant to corrosion, heat, and chemicals.

American Cord & Webbing Co., Inc. (ACW Co., Inc.); E. Oppermann GmbH; Belt-tech; Narrowtex Australia Pty Ltd; Jiangsu Daxin Webbing Co., Ltd.; Ohio Plastics Belting Co; National Webbing Products.; Murdock Webbing Company, Inc.; Tennessee Webbing Products; and Bally Ribbon Mills are some of the key players in the market. These companies are developing new weaving technologies to achieve price competitiveness.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global webbing market report on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Polyester Nylon Polypropylene Carbon Fibers p-Aramid Fibers UHMWPE Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Automotive Sporting Goods Industrial Military Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America The U.S. Europe Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Central & South America Middle East & Africa



