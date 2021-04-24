The global e-waste management market size was estimated at 44.7 million metric tons in 2016. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025. With rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing as well as developed economies, adoption of novel technologies is gaining momentum. Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) are leading to use of electronic devices in practically every human activity. Therefore, proliferation of electronic devices is expected to lead to a significant amount of waste generation, thereby driving the market.

Rising health hazards such as bronchitis, kidney damage, and Wilson’s disease, due to inadequate discharge of toxic materials from electronic scrap and incineration, are augmenting the need for efficient scrap management techniques. Furthermore, the presence of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and gallium makes electronic scrap recycling an attractive and feasible option. These factors are poised to positively influence market growth.

Furthermore, widening base of middle-income population in developing economies and shifting consumer preferences are resulting in rapid replacement of older versions of an electronic product with a newer version. This, in turn, is boosting the sales of electronic devices. Moreover, electronic device manufacturers follow sustainable disposal practices in order to adequately manage electronic devices at their end-of-life period, such as take-back policy. Such factors are anticipated to work in favor of the market during the forecast period.

Governments across the globe are implementing numerous regulations and policies to effectively manage e-waste. For instance, in India, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has mandated that electronic device manufacturers are responsible for recycling and reducing e-waste in the country. Additionally, several other methods are being implemented to minimize e-waste generation, including use of renewable materials, production process modifications, and green packaging options.

On the basis of processed material, the market has been categorized into metal, plastic, glass, and others. Others include rubber, wood, plywood, concrete, and ceramics. The metal segment accounted for the leading share in the market in 2016. It is likely to post a CAGR of more than 4.0% over the forecast period. Electronic and electrical products comprise components that use metal tracks, metal solders, and conductive metals. Metals are essentially used in every individual component, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and microcontrollers, owing to which this segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the plastic segment is also projected to post healthy growth over the forecast period owing to rising usage of plastic in numerous electric devices, including food processors, computers, kettles, lawnmowers, and telephones. The glass and other material segments are expected to rise at a moderate growth rate from 2017 to 2025.

The consumer electronics segment was the leading contributor to the e-waste management market in 2016. The trend is poised to continue through 2025. Consumer electronics can be segmented into household appliances, handheld electronic devices, IT accessories, IT equipment, and PCBs. Extensive adoption of aforementioned devices in the residential and commercial sectors has been the key reason fueling the demand for consumer electronics.

The industrial electronics segment includes IT & telecom equipment and medical equipment. It is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing establishment rate of IT and telecom solution providers coupled with growing healthcare industry across the globe.

On the basis of application, the market can be bifurcated into disposal and recycle. The disposal segment dominated the market in 2016. The disposal of e-waste is carried out through three procedures, including landfilling, reusing, and incineration. However, both landfilling and incineration are observed to have a negative impact on the environment as well as human health to a large extent. Reuse, on the other hand, is an economical and sustainable method to reduce e-waste generation globally.

Furthermore, recycling is likely to register a substantial CAGR of over 3.5% during the same period owing to global awareness programs undertaken by Davidson various governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that focus on the effective collection, treatment, and recycling of e-waste. Moreover, companies such as Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Panasonic Corporation have already introduced initiatives by connecting with recycling companies to organize large take-back programs in order to recycle or reuse obsolete equipment.

Asia Pacific was at the forefront of the arena in 2016. The region is estimated progress at a VMI CAGR of approximately 6.0% over the forecast period. Rising disposable income in developed and developing economies coupled with the increasing espousal of electronic devices is one of the key growth stimulants for the market in the region. Additionally, developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. export a significant amount of e-waste generated by them to Asian countries, which is projected to augur well for the regional market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to post the highest Holy Cross CAGR over the forecast period owing to illegal dumping of e-waste from developed countries coupled with rising government regulations for systematic collection and recycling of electronic scrap in the region. The market in Europe is poised to experience moderate growth owing to a decline in e-waste generation in these regions.

The keys players accounting for the major market shares in 2016 include ND State Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.; Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.; MRI (Australia) Pty Ltd.; Sims Recycling Ltd.; Umicore S.A.; and Waste Management, Inc. Companies in the market are largely investing in research & development to introduce cost-effective and technologically advanced recycling equipment.

Competitive rivalry in the market is intense owing to a large number of recycling organizations along with the unorganized segment engaged in electronic scrap treatment. Additionally, government schemes and initiatives act as a primary catalyst in intensifying rivalry.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends from 2014 to 2025 in each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global e-waste management market report on the basis of processed material, source, application, and region:

Processed Material Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons, 2014 – 2025) Metal Copper Steel Others Plastic Glass Others

Source Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons, 2014 – 2025) Industrial Electronics IT & Telecom Equipment Datacenters Networking Cards/Equipment Digital Boards Others Medical Equipment Equipment Monitoring and Control Equipment Others Consumer Electronics Household Appliances Refrigerator Television Others Handheld Electronics Smartphones Tablets Wearables Others IT Accessories Keyboards Mice Laptops Cases USD memory Sticks Others IT Equipment Desktops Laptops Netbooks Others PCBs High-grade Medium-grade Low-grade Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons, 2014 – 2025) Disposal Reuse Landfill Incineration Recycle

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons, 2014 – 2025) North America The U.S. Canada Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Norway Sweden Switzerland Austria Belgium Netherlands Ireland Asia Pacific China India Japan Taiwan South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



HSA Research Group Pvt.Ltd

1 Raffles Place,

#44-02 Tower One,

Singapore – 048616