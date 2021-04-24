2026 Global Next-Generation Memory Market Forecasts Report by Whipsmartmi

Memory solutions based on charge storage are steadily approaching the physical limits of scalability. This has led to the demand for next-generation memory solutions that offer excellent scalability, exhibit low operating voltage, have low power consumption, offer high operational speed, display increased endurance, have long retention time, and possess a simple structure. The next-generation memory market is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Enterprise storage application expected to hold the largest share. The demand for enterprise storage is more owing to the growing date centers across the globe. Enterprise storage is evolving at a fast rate for use as mass storage in data centers. Enterprise storage requires fast data processing with low power consumption. Next-generation memory technologies meet these requirements of enterprises to support their data centers. Magneto-resistive random-access memory (MRAM) expected to hold the largest market share. This growth can be attributed to its improved performance, higher endurance, lower power consumption, better scalability with extremely high write endurance, and much higher write speeds than other nonvolatile memory technologies. Among the volatile memory storage devices, the hybrid memory cube (HMC) is expected to hold a larger share of the next-generation memory market due to its higher bandwidth, increased scalability, and better power efficiency, compared to HBM.

South America, the Middle East, and Africa regions are expected to be the fastest-growing for next-generation memory market during the forecast period. The growth of the NGM market in this regions is attributed to the increasing demand for PCs in the region, which offers growth prospects for the memory market for consumer electronics devices and provides attractive growth opportunities for the NGM market players.

Key questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the growing industries that are likely to adopt next-generation memory at the higher rates?

What is the technological comparison between different NGM technologies in prevalent in the market?

What are the trends prevalent in adoption of market?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading companies in the market?

Next-Generation Memory Market report has been categorized as below

By Technology

Non-volatile memory

MRAM

FRAM

RERAM/CBRAM

3D Xpoint

NRAM

Others

Volatile memory

Hybrid memory cube

High bandwidth memory

By Application

Consumer electronics

Enterprise storage

Automotive and transportation

Military and aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunications

Energy and power

Healthcare

Agriculture

Retail

By Region

Americas

US

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

South America

