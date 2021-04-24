Global Multefire market To grow at highest CAGR During 2021- 2026 | By Whipsmartmi

The MulteFire market has added by Whipsmart MI to its research database, and is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Browse Complete Report “Global Multefire market” @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/MulteFire-Market

Small cell devices expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth rate of the MulteFire market for small cell devices is due to the rising demand for reliable and private networks based on unlicensed and shared frequencies would accelerate the deployment of small cells for enterprise applications. Small cells allow service providers to eliminate the requirement for the installation of expensive rooftop systems. Further, they also play a vital role in enhancing network performance. Thus, small cells address diverse network requirements across both outdoor and indoor applications. A few players providing small cells include Airspan, BaiCells, Ericsson, and Ruckus.

The industrial application expected to hold the largest market share. As industrial infrastructure comprises various automated systems, including robotics, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), drones, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) technology-based devices, which are working in accordance with each other to develop a product or move it from one location to another. Therefore, high-speed and low-latency data transfer becomes a critical requirement. The growing importance of Industry 4.0 and rising need for secure, reliable, and high-performing connectivity network for IIoT are the key factors driving the demand for MulteFire market. LTE offers extremely secured and high-bandwidth connectivity with predictable latency, but due to its high cost and the requirement for the licensed spectrum, many enterprises are looking for cost-effective networks. Hence, industrial manufacturers focus on using cost-effective and reliable MulteFire technology-based LTE networks, which do not require the licensed spectrum or an anchor tenant.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market. North America would be one of the leading regions in terms of the adoption of MulteFire technology-based networks. The MulteFire market growth is likely to be propelled by the initiatives of the MulteFire Alliance to explore opportunities in making LTE technologies available in the unlicensed band for varied applications in several verticals, such as industrial manufacturing, mining, healthcare, and commercial. The region is home to several key companies who are the members of the MulteFire Alliance, such as Qualcomm, Intel, Wave Wireless, SpiderCloud Wireless, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Qualcomm was the first to introduce LTE in unlicensed spectrum (LTE-U). Increasing adoption of IoT devices, industry 4.0 solutions, and smart manufacturing solutions has created the need for a reliable and secure network for data communications; this factor is expected to provide opportunities for the MulteFire market.

Request a Sample of Global Multefire market @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/es0308/MulteFire-Market

Key Market Players in the global multefire market includes Qualcomm (US), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Samsung (South Korea), Baicells Technologies (China), Casa Systems (US), Redline Communications (Canada), Ruckus Networks (US), SpiderCloud Wireless (US), Airspan (US), Athonet (Italy), ip.access (UK), Qucell (South Korea), and Quortus (UK).

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090