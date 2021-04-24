Global Motion Sensor Market 2021 Analysis and 2026 Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The motion sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of market is driven by factors such as high demand for consumer electronics, lucrative opportunities in developing countries, and increased defense spending to upgrade related products. Rising adoption of wearable electronics and increasing requirement to commercialize IoT are a few major factors that are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the motion sensor market.

Infrared motion technology is expected to hold largest share owing to the increasing adoption of infrared motion technology-based sensors in devices to be used in security and surveillance areas. The robustness of these sensors and high calibration are the factors attracting different applications in aerospace & defense. Also, the high motion detection range of these sensors make it reliable for consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial applications.

The increasing use of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, portable computers, navigation devices, media players, digital cameras, gaming consoles, and e-readers, is a major driver for the growth of the motion sensor market. The smartphone segment has shown tremendous growth since the past decade due to reasons such as their declining cost, increasing standard of living, and ubiquity of the Internet. The motion sensor market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronic devices and premium automobiles. The market in Europe is expected to hold for the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period. Europe is emerging as the manufacturing hub for low-end applications, such as automotive and consumer electronics, which are also the major contributors to market.

Key Market Players include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Honeywell International (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Japan), Analog Devices (US), Microchip Technology (US), TDK InvenSense (US), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Memsic (US), Kionix (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), IFM Electronic (US), Sensata Technologies (US), Xsens Technologies (Netherlands), Colibrys (Switzerland), Seiko Epson (Japan), KVH Industries (US), InnaLabs (Ireland), Qualtre (US), and Panasonic Electric Works (Germany).

Key questions addressed by the report

Where will all these developments take motion sensors in the mid- to long-term?

What are the upcoming technological trends in the motion sensor market?

What are the opportunities for various players that exist at present and those that are planning to enter at various stages of the value chain?

How growth strategies implemented by key players will impact the growth rate of market, and who will have the undue advantage?

What are the current adoption trends of the motion sensor market?

