Global Lighting Control System Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Factor driving the growth of this market is the growing requirement for energy-efficient connected lighting controls due to the increased awareness to reduce energy consumption. The growing demand for intelligent street lighting systems, upcoming smart city projects in developing economies, rising adoption and decreasing cost of LEDs, and increasing awareness of worldwide consumers and governments about the importance of saving energy, along with the modernization and infrastructure development, are the major factors contributing to the growing demand for lighting control systems. The lighting control system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period.

New installations is expected to hold larger share of the market. The increase in global efforts in infrastructure improvement-related works, mostly in buildings used for residential and commercial purposes, is a driving factor for the dominance of the lighting control system market for new installations. Lighting control system market for wireless communication protocols is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. The development of wireless technologies for lighting control systems is expected to propel the market for wireless communication technologies during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the lighting control system market during the forecast period owing to the rapid infrastructure-related activities being undertaken in this region, mainly in China, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Factors such as the ever-growing population, increasing per capita income, as well as vast geographic expansions, have indirectly contributed to the growth of the market for lighting control systems in the Asian countries

Key market players in the global lighting control system market includes Signify Holding (Netherlands), Legrand S.A. (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), General Electric Company (US), and OSRAM Licht AG (Germany).

