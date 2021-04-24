Big Boom in Joint Replacement Market 2021, Scope and Price Analysis of Top Manufacturers Profiles, Market Growth Factors

The Joint Replacement Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),Stryker Corporation (United States),AK Medical Holdings Limited (China),Dragonbio (China),Corin Group (United Kingdom),Mathys Ltd Bettlach (Switzerland) ,Smith & Nephew Plc (United Kingdom),Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Medacta International (Switzerland),Exactech, Inc. (United States),DePuy Synthesand (United States),Zimmer Biomet (United States),Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Joint replacement is when the arthritic or damaged bone is removed and replaced with an artificial joint to restore mobility and relieve pain. The most commonly performed joint replacement is for the hip and knee. Joint replacement is the ultimate treatment for advanced, symptomatic joint destruction regardless of the underlying cause. Modern joint replacement surgery includes removal of the worn cartilage from both sides of the joint, and rematerializing of the joint with a metal and plastic replacement implantation that looks and functions much like the normal joint.

Market Trends:

High Adoption Due To Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgical Systems

Increasing Use of Robotics in Orthopedic Procedures

Market Drivers:

Increasing Aging Population

Increasing Demand from the Cementless Joint Replacement Surgeries

