Global Biometric System Market 2021 Segments, Applications, Key Players and Competition Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share. The US and Canada have a strong economy, which empowers them to invest significantly in public safety activities. The growing adoption of smart technologies and the rapidly increasing digitalization have further fueled the growth of the biometric system market in North America. The growth of the North American market can also be attributed to the increasing government initiatives in North American countries—such as the US, Canada, and Mexico—for large-scale funded programs such as e-passports and e-visas. The US Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security have long been using fingerprint biometrics to facilitate physical and digital access and combat security issues.
Key players in the biometric system market include Thales Group (Thales) (France), Safran (France), NEC Corporation (NEC) (Japan), ASSA ABLOY AB (ASSA ABLOY) (Sweden), and Fujitsu Ltd. (Fujitsu) (Japan).
Key drivers include the increasing use of biometrics in consumer electronics devices to provide seamless access over different applications, rising number of government initiatives to adopt biometrics, growing need for surveillance and security due to the threats of terrorist attacks, and increasing penetration of biometric technology in automotive and enterprise applications.
Fingerprint recognition is expected to hold the largest share. The solutions used for fingerprint recognition are simple to install and low in cost compared with other authentication technologies. The growth of the market for fingerprint recognition is attributed to the increasing demand for fingerprint recognition solutions in travel and immigration applications for e-passports and e-visas as well as in the government sector for issuing a driving license. Fingerprint authentication is extensively used in numerous other revenue-generating sectors such as healthcare and banking & finance.
The Biometric System Market report has been categorized as below
By Product
Single factor authentication
Fingerprint recognition
AFIS
Non-AFIS
Iris recognition
Palm print recognition
Face recognition
Vein recognition
Signature recognition
Voice recognition
Others
Multi-factor authentication
Smart card with biometrics
Pin with biometrics
Multimodal biometrics
Two factor
Three factor
By Offering
Hardware
Fingerprint readers
Scanners
Cameras
Others
Software
By Functionality
Contact functionality
Non-contact functionality
Combined functionality
By End User
Government
Military and Defense
Healthcare
Banking and finance
Consumer electronics
Travel and immigration
Automotive
Security
Residential security
Commercial security
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest Of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
