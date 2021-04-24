Global Biometric System Market 2021 Segments, Applications, Key Players and Competition Analysis

Whipsmartmi.com adds “Global Biometric System Market” to its research database. The report is spread across 150 pages and available to browse @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Biometric-System-Market

North America is expected to hold the largest share. The US and Canada have a strong economy, which empowers them to invest significantly in public safety activities. The growing adoption of smart technologies and the rapidly increasing digitalization have further fueled the growth of the biometric system market in North America. The growth of the North American market can also be attributed to the increasing government initiatives in North American countries—such as the US, Canada, and Mexico—for large-scale funded programs such as e-passports and e-visas. The US Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security have long been using fingerprint biometrics to facilitate physical and digital access and combat security issues.

Key players in the biometric system market include Thales Group (Thales) (France), Safran (France), NEC Corporation (NEC) (Japan), ASSA ABLOY AB (ASSA ABLOY) (Sweden), and Fujitsu Ltd. (Fujitsu) (Japan).

Key drivers include the increasing use of biometrics in consumer electronics devices to provide seamless access over different applications, rising number of government initiatives to adopt biometrics, growing need for surveillance and security due to the threats of terrorist attacks, and increasing penetration of biometric technology in automotive and enterprise applications.

Fingerprint recognition is expected to hold the largest share. The solutions used for fingerprint recognition are simple to install and low in cost compared with other authentication technologies. The growth of the market for fingerprint recognition is attributed to the increasing demand for fingerprint recognition solutions in travel and immigration applications for e-passports and e-visas as well as in the government sector for issuing a driving license. Fingerprint authentication is extensively used in numerous other revenue-generating sectors such as healthcare and banking & finance.

Key Questions the Report Answers

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

Which newer modalities are likely to be adopted in the coming years?

How are biometric systems influencing the various end-user applications?

What are the prevalent trends in the biometric system market?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading companies in the biometric system market?

The Biometric System Market report has been categorized as below

By Product

Single factor authentication

Fingerprint recognition

AFIS

Non-AFIS

Iris recognition

Palm print recognition

Face recognition

Vein recognition

Signature recognition

Voice recognition

Others

Multi-factor authentication

Smart card with biometrics

Pin with biometrics

Multimodal biometrics

Two factor

Three factor

By Offering

Hardware

Fingerprint readers

Scanners

Cameras

Others

Software

By Functionality

Contact functionality

Non-contact functionality

Combined functionality

By End User

Government

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Banking and finance

Consumer electronics

Travel and immigration

Automotive

Security

Residential security

Commercial security

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

