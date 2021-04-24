Heat Exchanger Market; Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX

“

The report titled Global Heat Exchanger Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heat Exchanger market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Exchanger market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Exchanger market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Exchanger market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Exchanger report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Exchanger report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Exchanger market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Exchanger market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Exchanger market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Exchanger market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Exchanger market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX, IHI, Danfoss (Sondex), SPX-Flow, DOOSAN, API, KNM, Funke, Xylem, Thermowave, Hisaka, SWEP, LARSEN & TOUBRO, Accessen, THT, Hitachi Zosen, LANPEC, Siping ViEX, Beichen, Lanzhou LS, Defon, Ormandy, FL-HTEP, Production

The Heat Exchanger Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Exchanger market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Exchanger market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heat Exchanger market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Exchanger industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heat Exchanger market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Exchanger market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Exchanger market?

Table of Contents:

1 Heat Exchanger Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heat Exchanger

1.2 Heat Exchanger Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat Exchanger Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

1.2.3 Plate Heat Exchanger

1.2.4 Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

1.2.5 Other Types

1.3 Heat Exchanger Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat Exchanger Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Electric Power & Metallurgy

1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.5 Mechanical Industry

1.3.6 Central Heating

1.3.7 Food Industry

1.3.8 Other Applications

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Heat Exchanger Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Heat Exchanger Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Heat Exchanger Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Heat Exchanger Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Heat Exchanger Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Heat Exchanger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Heat Exchanger Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Heat Exchanger Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Heat Exchanger Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Heat Exchanger Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Heat Exchanger Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Heat Exchanger Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Heat Exchanger Production

3.4.1 North America Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Heat Exchanger Production

3.5.1 Europe Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Heat Exchanger Production

3.6.1 China Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Heat Exchanger Production

3.7.1 Japan Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Heat Exchanger Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Heat Exchanger Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Heat Exchanger Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Heat Exchanger Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Heat Exchanger Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Heat Exchanger Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Heat Exchanger Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Heat Exchanger Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Heat Exchanger Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Heat Exchanger Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Heat Exchanger Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Alfa Laval

7.1.1 Alfa Laval Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alfa Laval Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Alfa Laval Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Alfa Laval Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Alfa Laval Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kelvion (GEA)

7.2.1 Kelvion (GEA) Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kelvion (GEA) Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kelvion (GEA) Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kelvion (GEA) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kelvion (GEA) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SPX

7.3.1 SPX Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.3.2 SPX Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SPX Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SPX Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SPX Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 IHI

7.4.1 IHI Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.4.2 IHI Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.4.3 IHI Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 IHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 IHI Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Danfoss (Sondex)

7.5.1 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.5.2 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Danfoss (Sondex) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Danfoss (Sondex) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SPX-Flow

7.6.1 SPX-Flow Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.6.2 SPX-Flow Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SPX-Flow Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SPX-Flow Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SPX-Flow Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DOOSAN

7.7.1 DOOSAN Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.7.2 DOOSAN Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DOOSAN Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 DOOSAN Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DOOSAN Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 API

7.8.1 API Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.8.2 API Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.8.3 API Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 API Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 API Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 KNM

7.9.1 KNM Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.9.2 KNM Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.9.3 KNM Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 KNM Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 KNM Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Funke

7.10.1 Funke Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.10.2 Funke Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Funke Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Funke Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Funke Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Xylem

7.11.1 Xylem Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xylem Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Xylem Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Xylem Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Xylem Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Thermowave

7.12.1 Thermowave Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.12.2 Thermowave Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Thermowave Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Thermowave Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Thermowave Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hisaka

7.13.1 Hisaka Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hisaka Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hisaka Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hisaka Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hisaka Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 SWEP

7.14.1 SWEP Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.14.2 SWEP Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.14.3 SWEP Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 SWEP Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 SWEP Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 LARSEN & TOUBRO

7.15.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.15.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.15.3 LARSEN & TOUBRO Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Accessen

7.16.1 Accessen Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.16.2 Accessen Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Accessen Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Accessen Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Accessen Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 THT

7.17.1 THT Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.17.2 THT Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.17.3 THT Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 THT Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 THT Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Hitachi Zosen

7.18.1 Hitachi Zosen Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hitachi Zosen Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Hitachi Zosen Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Hitachi Zosen Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Hitachi Zosen Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 LANPEC

7.19.1 LANPEC Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.19.2 LANPEC Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.19.3 LANPEC Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 LANPEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 LANPEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Siping ViEX

7.20.1 Siping ViEX Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.20.2 Siping ViEX Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Siping ViEX Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Siping ViEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Siping ViEX Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Beichen

7.21.1 Beichen Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.21.2 Beichen Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Beichen Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Beichen Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Beichen Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Lanzhou LS

7.22.1 Lanzhou LS Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.22.2 Lanzhou LS Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Lanzhou LS Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Lanzhou LS Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Lanzhou LS Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Defon

7.23.1 Defon Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.23.2 Defon Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Defon Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Defon Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Defon Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Ormandy

7.24.1 Ormandy Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.24.2 Ormandy Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Ormandy Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Ormandy Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Ormandy Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 FL-HTEP

7.25.1 FL-HTEP Heat Exchanger Corporation Information

7.25.2 FL-HTEP Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio

7.25.3 FL-HTEP Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 FL-HTEP Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 FL-HTEP Recent Developments/Updates 8 Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Heat Exchanger Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heat Exchanger

8.4 Heat Exchanger Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Heat Exchanger Distributors List

9.3 Heat Exchanger Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Heat Exchanger Industry Trends

10.2 Heat Exchanger Growth Drivers

10.3 Heat Exchanger Market Challenges

10.4 Heat Exchanger Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heat Exchanger by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Heat Exchanger

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Heat Exchanger by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Heat Exchanger by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Heat Exchanger by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Heat Exchanger by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heat Exchanger by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heat Exchanger by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Heat Exchanger by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Heat Exchanger by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”