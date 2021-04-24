Global Railway Wheel market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Rail Wheel is a type of wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. The wheel sits on the rails without guidance except for the shape of the tyre in relation to the rail head.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
NSSMC
Interpipe
EVRAZ NTMK
Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)
Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)
Lucchini RS
Rail Wheel Factory
GHH-Bonatrans
Ministry of Steel
Amsted Rail
Semco
Arrium
Kolowag
MWL Brasil Rodas & Eixos Ltda.
Masteel
Taiyuan Heavy Industry
Datong ABC Castings Company
Xinyang Tonghe wheels
Zhibo Lucchini Railway Equipment
Jinxi Axle
Major applications as follows:
High speed
Freight Wagons
Passenger Wagons
