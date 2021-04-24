Global Drying Curing Equipment market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

Summary

Drying Curing Equipment is a mechanical device that utilizes thermal energy to reduce the moisture content of a material, for drying an object. Dryer by heating the material in the wet (usually refers to moisture or other volatile liquid components) vaporized to escape, to obtain a specified moisture content of solid materials.This report mainly concentrates on Curing Dryers, such as UV Curing Dryers, IR Curing Dryers, etc., which can be used in graphic arts industry, automotive industry and for other industrial applications.

The global Drying Curing Equipment market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

IST METZ

Heraeus

GEW

Phoseon

Lumen Dynamics

Miltec

Nordson

AMS

Kyocera

Panasonic

Major applications as follows:

Printing industry

Building materials industry

Manufacturing industry

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Drying Curing Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Drying Curing Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Drying Curing Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Drying Curing Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 IST METZ

Major Type as follows:

UV Drying Curing Equipment

IR Drying Curing Equipment

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

…continued

