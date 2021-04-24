Global Structural Bolts market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Structural bolts are typically used for steel to steel applications. They are different from standard hex bolts by having heavy hex head to give it a larger bearing surface. Structural bolts also come with larger unthreaded shank compared to similar lengths to hex cap screws.
The global Structural Bolts market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Portland Bolt
KD Fasteners
Unytite
Atlantic Bolt
Structural Bolt & Manufacturing
Lejeune Bolt
Midwest Structural Products
All-Pro Fasteners
Acument Global Technologies
Big Bolt Nut
Canco Fastener
Shanghai Tianbao
TR Fastenings
Vikrant Fasteners
XINXING FASTENERS
Cooper & Turner
MW Industries
Nucor Fastener
Major applications as follows:
Shipbuilding
Construction
Power Plants
Transportation
