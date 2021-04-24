Global Street Sweeper market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Street sweeper is designed to sweep roads and control pollution. It is widely used in urban roads, construction plants, airports and seaports. It can be used indoor or outdoor, wet or dry. At first, it was refitted from general automotive and now it’s used as a kind of special automotive. So the main structure of street sweeper is same as general automotive.

The global Street Sweeper market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Bucher(Johnston)

Elgin

FAYAT GROUP

Alamo Group

Aebi Schmidt

Hako

Tennant

FAUN

Alfred K rcher

Boschung

Dulevo

Global Sweeper

TYMCO

KATO

Madvac Exprolink

ZOOMLION

FULONGMA

AEROSUN

Hengrun Tech

Yantai Haide

Hubei Chengli

Henan Senyuan

Tianjin Sweeper

Beijing Tianlutong

Yangzhou Shengda

Major applications as follows:

Good for picking up wet vegetation, gravel and coarse sand.

Significantly greater pick-up of soluble pollutants and fine road surface materials than mechanical sweepers and some units can operate in a dry mode

More effective than regenerative-air and mechanical sweepers for pollutant removal associated with fine particles and can operate in a dry mode

Major Type as follows:

Mechanical broom sweeper

Regenerative-air sweeper

Vacuum sweeper

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

