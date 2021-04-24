Global Street Sweeper market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Street sweeper is designed to sweep roads and control pollution. It is widely used in urban roads, construction plants, airports and seaports. It can be used indoor or outdoor, wet or dry. At first, it was refitted from general automotive and now it’s used as a kind of special automotive. So the main structure of street sweeper is same as general automotive.
The global Street Sweeper market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Bucher(Johnston)
Elgin
FAYAT GROUP
Alamo Group
Aebi Schmidt
Hako
Tennant
FAUN
Alfred K rcher
Boschung
Dulevo
Global Sweeper
TYMCO
KATO
Madvac Exprolink
ZOOMLION
FULONGMA
AEROSUN
Hengrun Tech
Yantai Haide
Hubei Chengli
Henan Senyuan
Tianjin Sweeper
Beijing Tianlutong
Yangzhou Shengda
Major applications as follows:
Good for picking up wet vegetation, gravel and coarse sand.
Significantly greater pick-up of soluble pollutants and fine road surface materials than mechanical sweepers and some units can operate in a dry mode
More effective than regenerative-air and mechanical sweepers for pollutant removal associated with fine particles and can operate in a dry mode
Major Type as follows:
Mechanical broom sweeper
Regenerative-air sweeper
Vacuum sweeper
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Table of Content :
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig GlobalStreet Sweeper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig GlobalStreet Sweeper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig GlobalStreet Sweeper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig GlobalStreet Sweeper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
of ContiTech
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ContiTech
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Fenner
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Fenner
