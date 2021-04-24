Application Transformation Market Will Generate Record Revenue By 2026 | IBM Corporation ,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation

Latest released the research study on Global Application Transformation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Application Transformation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Application Transformation.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Bell Integrator (United States),Cognizant (United States),Pivotal Software (United States),Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States),Unisys (United States),Accenture PLC (Ireland),Atos SA (France)

Definition:

Application transformation is the process of modernizing dated applications to meet current demands, by bringing business-critical legacy applications to modern infrastructures and technology utilization. The process involves the establishment of an application portfolio and management program. With the help of application transformation services, the enterprises able to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, enhance the developer experience, and automate deployments that will further increase productivity. North America accounted for the major revenue share of over 27% in 2019 owing to the early adoption of application transformation solutions. High investments in research and developments in countries such as the United States and Canada make the application transformation market in North America highly competitive. Moreover, the increasing pressure for reducing IT costs and the large size of the outsourcing industry in the region are compelling companies to find alternative ways to control spending.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Application Transformation Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Growing Use of Mobile Computing and Social Media in Enterprise

Use of Technologies Such As Cloud and Big Data, As Well As Principles of DevOps and Agile Development

Market Drivers:

The rapid increase in digitalization among industries, the growing penetration of the internet and mobile devices across the world, and an increase in the consumption of big data are the primary factors fostering the market growth.

Low Maintenance Cost As Compared To the Other Application

Technological Advancement and Development in Application Transformation Services

Increasing Modernization in Legacy System

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements Such As Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Edge Computing

Use of Real-Time Analytics Enabled By Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

The Global Application Transformation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Services (Application Integration, Cloud Application Migration, Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Replatforming, UI Modernization, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Others), End User (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

