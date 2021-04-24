﻿Global Biotechnology Reagents Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Life science

Analytical

By Application

Protein synthesis and purification

Gene expression

DNA and RNA analysis

Drug testing

By Company

Life Technologies, (U.S.)

Bio-Rad (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Water Corporation (U.S.)

Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Betcon Dickinson (U.S.)

Beckman Coulter (U.S.)

Roche (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Life science

Figure Life science Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Life science Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Life science Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Life science Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Analytical

Figure Analytical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Analytical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Analytical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Analytical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Protein synthesis and purification

Figure Protein synthesis and purification Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Protein synthesis and purification Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Protein synthesis and purification Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Protein synthesis and purification Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

