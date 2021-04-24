Global Drawer Slides market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

Summary

Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.

The global Drawer Slides market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Blum Inc

Hettich

Accuride

GRASS

Häfele

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Taiming

SACA Precision

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Salice

Generdevice

Jonathan

Major applications as follows:

Industrial

Furniture

Financial

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Others

Major Type as follows:

Light Duty Slides

Medium Duty Slides

Heavy Duty Slides

Very Heavy Duty Slides

Extra Heavy Duty Slides

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

