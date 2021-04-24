﻿Global Ultraviolet Lamps Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
High Boron Glass Lamp
Quartz Glass Lamp
By Application
Swage Treatment
Laboratory Uses
Hospital Uses
By Company
GE Lighting
Lit Technology
Heraeus Noblelight
Sita Srl
SurePure
Sentry Ultraviolet
Ushio
American Air & Water
Dust Free
Halma
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 High Boron Glass Lamp
Figure High Boron Glass Lamp Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure High Boron Glass Lamp Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure High Boron Glass Lamp Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure High Boron Glass Lamp Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Quartz Glass Lamp
Figure Quartz Glass Lamp Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Quartz Glass Lamp Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Quartz Glass Lamp Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Quartz Glass Lamp Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Swage Treatment
Figure Swage Treatment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Swage Treatment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Swage Treatment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Swage Treatment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Atlantic Ultraviolet
HYDROTEC
Heraeus Holding
Calgon Carbon
Xylem
Philips Lighting
Trojan Technologies
Light Sources
Hanovia
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
