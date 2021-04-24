Global Steel Wire Rope market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Steel wire rope is a piece of machinery which is widely used in construction, mining, oil & gas extraction and other areas. Usually a steel wire rope is composed of wires, strands and a core, which is made of fiber or steel. The purpose of the core is to provide support and maintain the position of the outer strands during operation. The wires are predominantly constructed from high-carbon steel and stainless steel. The wires are twisted to form strands and they designate the strength of the steel wire rope.
The global Steel Wire Rope market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
WireCo World Group
Tokyo Rope
Kiswire
Jiangsu Langshan
Guizhou Wire Rope
Fasten Group
Usha Martin
Bekaert
Xinri Hengli
Bridon
Juli Sling
Jiangsu Shenwang
Shinko
DSR
Jiangsu Safety
Gustav Wolf
Ansteel Wire Rope
YoungHeung
PFEIFER
Teufelberger
Hubei Fuxing
Redaelli
Haggie
DIEPA
Brugg
Major applications as follows:
Oil & Gas
Fishing & Marine
Mining
Structures
Table of Content :
