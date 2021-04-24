Global COVID-19 World Road Safety Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Road Safety , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Road Safety market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Red Light Enforcement

Speed Enforcement

Incident Detection System

Bus Lane Compliance

Others

By End-User / Application

Bridges

Highways

Tunnels

Urban Roads

Others

By Company

Jenoptik AG,

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Sensys Gatso Group AB.

Redflex Holdings Limited

3M

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Motorola Solutions

Swarco AG

American Traffic Solutions

Information Engineering Group, Inc

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Road Safety Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Road Safety Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Road Safety Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Road Safety Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Road Safety Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Road Safety Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Road Safety Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Safety Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

….continued

