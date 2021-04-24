Polyimide Film and Tape Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | PI Advanced Materials, Toray Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation

“

The report titled Global Polyimide Film and Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyimide Film and Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyimide Film and Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyimide Film and Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PI Advanced Materials, Toray Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Tech. Inc., Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc., Shinmax Technology Ltd., FLEXcon Company, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyimide Film

Polyimide Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: Flexible Printed Circuit

Specialty Fabricated Product

Pressure Sensitive Tape

Motor/Generator

Wire/Cable



The Polyimide Film and Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyimide Film and Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyimide Film and Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyimide Film and Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyimide Film and Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyimide Film and Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyimide Film and Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyimide Film and Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polyimide Film and Tape Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyimide Film

1.2.3 Polyimide Tape

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Flexible Printed Circuit

1.3.3 Specialty Fabricated Product

1.3.4 Pressure Sensitive Tape

1.3.5 Motor/Generator

1.3.6 Wire/Cable

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polyimide Film and Tape Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polyimide Film and Tape Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polyimide Film and Tape Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polyimide Film and Tape Market Restraints

3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Sales

3.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyimide Film and Tape Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyimide Film and Tape Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyimide Film and Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Film and Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 PI Advanced Materials

12.1.1 PI Advanced Materials Corporation Information

12.1.2 PI Advanced Materials Overview

12.1.3 PI Advanced Materials Polyimide Film and Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PI Advanced Materials Polyimide Film and Tape Products and Services

12.1.5 PI Advanced Materials Polyimide Film and Tape SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 PI Advanced Materials Recent Developments

12.2 Toray Industries Inc.

12.2.1 Toray Industries Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toray Industries Inc. Overview

12.2.3 Toray Industries Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Toray Industries Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape Products and Services

12.2.5 Toray Industries Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Toray Industries Inc. Recent Developments

12.3 Kaneka Corporation

12.3.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kaneka Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide Film and Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide Film and Tape Products and Services

12.3.5 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide Film and Tape SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Kaneka Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Taimide Tech. Inc.

12.4.1 Taimide Tech. Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Taimide Tech. Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Taimide Tech. Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Taimide Tech. Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape Products and Services

12.4.5 Taimide Tech. Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Taimide Tech. Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc.

12.5.1 Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. Overview

12.5.3 Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape Products and Services

12.5.5 Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. Recent Developments

12.6 Shinmax Technology Ltd.

12.6.1 Shinmax Technology Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shinmax Technology Ltd. Overview

12.6.3 Shinmax Technology Ltd. Polyimide Film and Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shinmax Technology Ltd. Polyimide Film and Tape Products and Services

12.6.5 Shinmax Technology Ltd. Polyimide Film and Tape SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Shinmax Technology Ltd. Recent Developments

12.7 FLEXcon Company, Inc.

12.7.1 FLEXcon Company, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 FLEXcon Company, Inc. Overview

12.7.3 FLEXcon Company, Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 FLEXcon Company, Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape Products and Services

12.7.5 FLEXcon Company, Inc. Polyimide Film and Tape SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 FLEXcon Company, Inc. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyimide Film and Tape Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyimide Film and Tape Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyimide Film and Tape Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyimide Film and Tape Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyimide Film and Tape Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyimide Film and Tape Distributors

13.5 Polyimide Film and Tape Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”