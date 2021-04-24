Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size 2021: Latest Trends, Form, Application, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | IDEXX Laboratories, Zoetis, Neogen

“

The report titled Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: IDEXX Laboratories, Zoetis, Neogen, Virbac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SafePath Laboratories, BioNote, Heska, Fassisi, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Bio-X Diagnostics, QUICKING BIOTECH, DRG International, Woodley Equipment Company, ScheBo Biotech, LifeAssays, Biopanda Reagents, SWISSAVANS, MEGACOR Diagnostik

Market Segmentation by Product: Companion Animal Test

Livestock Test



Market Segmentation by Application: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratories



The Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Companion Animal Test

1.2.3 Livestock Test

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

1.3.3 Laboratories

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Industry Trends

2.5.1 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Trends

2.5.2 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Drivers

2.5.3 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Challenges

2.5.4 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit as of 2020)

3.4 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 IDEXX Laboratories

11.1.1 IDEXX Laboratories Corporation Information

11.1.2 IDEXX Laboratories Overview

11.1.3 IDEXX Laboratories Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 IDEXX Laboratories Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.1.5 IDEXX Laboratories Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 IDEXX Laboratories Recent Developments

11.2 Zoetis

11.2.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

11.2.2 Zoetis Overview

11.2.3 Zoetis Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Zoetis Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.2.5 Zoetis Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Zoetis Recent Developments

11.3 Neogen

11.3.1 Neogen Corporation Information

11.3.2 Neogen Overview

11.3.3 Neogen Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Neogen Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.3.5 Neogen Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Neogen Recent Developments

11.4 Virbac

11.4.1 Virbac Corporation Information

11.4.2 Virbac Overview

11.4.3 Virbac Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Virbac Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.4.5 Virbac Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Virbac Recent Developments

11.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

11.6 SafePath Laboratories

11.6.1 SafePath Laboratories Corporation Information

11.6.2 SafePath Laboratories Overview

11.6.3 SafePath Laboratories Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 SafePath Laboratories Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.6.5 SafePath Laboratories Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 SafePath Laboratories Recent Developments

11.7 BioNote

11.7.1 BioNote Corporation Information

11.7.2 BioNote Overview

11.7.3 BioNote Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 BioNote Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.7.5 BioNote Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 BioNote Recent Developments

11.8 Heska

11.8.1 Heska Corporation Information

11.8.2 Heska Overview

11.8.3 Heska Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Heska Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.8.5 Heska Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Heska Recent Developments

11.9 Fassisi

11.9.1 Fassisi Corporation Information

11.9.2 Fassisi Overview

11.9.3 Fassisi Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Fassisi Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.9.5 Fassisi Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Fassisi Recent Developments

11.10 Chembio Diagnostic Systems

11.10.1 Chembio Diagnostic Systems Corporation Information

11.10.2 Chembio Diagnostic Systems Overview

11.10.3 Chembio Diagnostic Systems Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Chembio Diagnostic Systems Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.10.5 Chembio Diagnostic Systems Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Chembio Diagnostic Systems Recent Developments

11.11 Bio-X Diagnostics

11.11.1 Bio-X Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bio-X Diagnostics Overview

11.11.3 Bio-X Diagnostics Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bio-X Diagnostics Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.11.5 Bio-X Diagnostics Recent Developments

11.12 QUICKING BIOTECH

11.12.1 QUICKING BIOTECH Corporation Information

11.12.2 QUICKING BIOTECH Overview

11.12.3 QUICKING BIOTECH Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 QUICKING BIOTECH Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.12.5 QUICKING BIOTECH Recent Developments

11.13 DRG International

11.13.1 DRG International Corporation Information

11.13.2 DRG International Overview

11.13.3 DRG International Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 DRG International Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.13.5 DRG International Recent Developments

11.14 Woodley Equipment Company

11.14.1 Woodley Equipment Company Corporation Information

11.14.2 Woodley Equipment Company Overview

11.14.3 Woodley Equipment Company Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Woodley Equipment Company Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.14.5 Woodley Equipment Company Recent Developments

11.15 ScheBo Biotech

11.15.1 ScheBo Biotech Corporation Information

11.15.2 ScheBo Biotech Overview

11.15.3 ScheBo Biotech Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 ScheBo Biotech Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.15.5 ScheBo Biotech Recent Developments

11.16 LifeAssays

11.16.1 LifeAssays Corporation Information

11.16.2 LifeAssays Overview

11.16.3 LifeAssays Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 LifeAssays Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.16.5 LifeAssays Recent Developments

11.17 Biopanda Reagents

11.17.1 Biopanda Reagents Corporation Information

11.17.2 Biopanda Reagents Overview

11.17.3 Biopanda Reagents Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Biopanda Reagents Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.17.5 Biopanda Reagents Recent Developments

11.18 SWISSAVANS

11.18.1 SWISSAVANS Corporation Information

11.18.2 SWISSAVANS Overview

11.18.3 SWISSAVANS Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 SWISSAVANS Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.18.5 SWISSAVANS Recent Developments

11.19 MEGACOR Diagnostik

11.19.1 MEGACOR Diagnostik Corporation Information

11.19.2 MEGACOR Diagnostik Overview

11.19.3 MEGACOR Diagnostik Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 MEGACOR Diagnostik Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Products and Services

11.19.5 MEGACOR Diagnostik Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Production Mode & Process

12.4 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Sales Channels

12.4.2 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Distributors

12.5 Veterinary Rapid Testing Kit Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

