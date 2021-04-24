Global Electric Power Transmission Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Transmission of electric power is transfer of bulk electrical energy to substations from power generating plants. Electrical transmission is distinct from electrical distribution, in terms of carrying large quantities of high voltage power over large distances; thus there are differences in the equipment used for each. In this report, products demanded are transformers and switchgear and many other products.

The global Electric Power Transmission market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Hitachi

Alstom

Crompton Greaves

Eaton

BHEL

GE

HYOSUNG

China XD Group

Toshiba

TBEA

Mitsubishi Electric

Shanghai Electric

Baoding Tianwei Group Tebian Electric

SPX Transformer Solutions

Fuji Electric

Major applications as follows:

Electric Utilities

Others

Major Type as follows:

Transformers

Switchgear

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

