Global COVID-19 World Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Power Over Ethernet Switch

Power Over Ethernet IP Phone

By End-User / Application

Enterprise

Government

School

Others

By Company

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

Alaxala

Huawei

ZTE

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

….continued

