Global COVID-19 World Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

2 Inch

4 Inch

6-Inch and Above

By End-User / Application

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Renewable

Consumer and Enterprise

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Medical

By Company

Cree (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Infineon (Germany)

Qorvo (US)

MACOM (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

Analog Devices (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Efficient Power Conversion (US)

GaN Systems (Canada)

Exagan (France)

VisIC Technologies (Israel)

Integra Technologies (US)

Transphorm (US)

Navitas Semiconductor (US)

Nichia (Japan)

Panasonic (Japan)

Texas Instruments (US)

Ampleon (Netherlands)

Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Dialog Semiconductor (UK)

Epistar (Taiwan)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

….continued

