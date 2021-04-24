Categories
Global Laser Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

The global Laser Processing Equipment market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Hanslaser
Laser Systems
Newport Corporation
Universal Laser Systems
Rofin-Sinar Technologies
Jenoptik
TRUMPF

Hgtech
Concept Laser
Lumentum
Vermont
Control Micro Systems
IPG Photonics Corporation
Eurolaser
Major applications as follows:
Machine Tools
Architecture

Microelectronics
Medical & Life Sciences
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Major Type as follows:
Laser Cutting Equipments

Laser Drilling/Perforating Equipments
Laser Marking Equipments
Laser Kiss Cutting/Scribing Equipments
Laser Forming/Cladding Equipments
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Laser Processing Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Laser Processing Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Laser Processing Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Laser Processing Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales

…continued

