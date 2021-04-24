Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.Acousto-optic modulator，By varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation.A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero. When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam.
The global Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Gooch & Housego
Brimrose
Harris
Coherent
Isomet
AA Opto Electronic
A.P.E Angewandte Physik
IntraAction Electronics
Panasonic
Major applications as follows:
CO2 Laser Processing Machine
Fiber Laser Processing Machine
YAG Processing Machine
Others
Major Type as follows:
Acousto-optic Modulator
Acousto-optic Deflector
Acousto-optic Tunable Filter
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
