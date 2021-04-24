Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Electric Linear Actuators are electrically powered, mechanical devices consisting of motors, linear guides, and drive mechanisms, which are used to convert electrical energy into linear displacement through mechanical transmission, electro-magnetism, or thermal expansion to provide straight line push/pull motion. Key specifications include the intended application, drive type, motor type, the mounting configuration, as well as other physical dimensions and electrical characteristics. Electric linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications when a machine component, tool, etc. requires a controlled movement to a particular position. They are used in a wide range of industries where linear positioning is needed. The actuators are driven by several means including ball or lead screws, belts, or voice coils, among others. Typical applications include opening and closing dampers, locking doors, braking machine motions, etc.
The global Electric Linear Actuators market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
IAI
Parker
THK
LINAK
SKF
Moteck Electric
Chiaphua Components
Tolomatic
TiMOTION
DewertOkin
Helix
Linear-Mech
Venture Mfg
Thomson
Major applications as follows:
Industrial
Medical
Commercial
Others
Major Type as follows:
DC Electric Linear Actuators
AC Electric Linear Actuators
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLECONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 IAI
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of IAI
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IAI
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Parker
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Parker
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Parker
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 THK
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of THK
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of THK
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 LINAK
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of LINAK
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LINAK
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 SKF
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of SKF
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SKF
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Moteck Electric
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Moteck Electric
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Moteck Electric
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Chiaphua Components
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Chiaphua Components
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chiaphua Components
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Tolomatic
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Tolomatic
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tolomatic
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 TiMOTION
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of TiMOTION
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of TiMOTION
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 DewertOkin
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of DewertOkin
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DewertOkin
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Helix
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Helix
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Helix
3.11.4 Recent Development
3.12 Linear-Mech
3.12.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Linear-Mech
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Linear-Mech
3.12.4 Recent Development
3.13 Venture Mfg
3.13.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Venture Mfg
3.13.2 Product & Services
3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Venture Mfg
3.14 Thomson
3.14.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Thomson
3.14.2 Product & Services
3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Thomson
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Industrial
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Industrial
4.1.2 Industrial Market Size and Forecast
Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Medical
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Medical
4.2.2 Medical Market Size and Forecast
Fig Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.3 Commercial
4.3.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Commercial
4.3.2 Commercial Market Size and Forecast
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.4 Others
4.4.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others
4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 DC Electric Linear Actuators
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of DC Electric Linear Actuators
5.1.2 DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and Forecast
Fig DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 AC Electric Linear Actuators
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of AC Electric Linear Actuators
5.2.2 AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and Forecast
Fig AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type
7 ConclusionList of Table
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Company Profile List of IAI
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IAI
Tab Company Profile List of Parker
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Parker
Tab Company Profile List of THK
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of THK
Tab Company Profile List of LINAK
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LINAK
Tab Company Profile List of SKF
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SKF
Tab Company Profile List of Moteck Electric
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Moteck Electric
Tab Company Profile List of Chiaphua Components
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chiaphua Components
Tab Company Profile List of Tolomatic
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tolomatic
Tab Company Profile List of TiMOTION
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of TiMOTION
Tab Company Profile List of DewertOkin
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DewertOkin
Tab Company Profile List of Helix
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Helix
Tab Company Profile List of Linear-Mech
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Linear-Mech
Tab Company Profile List of Venture Mfg
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Venture Mfg
Tab Company Profile List of Thomson
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Thomson
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Industrial
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Medical
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Commercial
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others
Tab Product Overview of DC Electric Linear Actuators
Tab Product Overview of AC Electric Linear Actuators
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt TypeList of Figure
Fig Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig DC Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig AC Electric Linear Actuators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
