Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Laser cutting machine is a machine which uses laser beam to cut materials such as acrylic, plastic, wood, fabric, and many other non-metallic materials. The laser cutting machines initially casts laser beam on the surface of work piece, melts it and finally evaporates the particular area of work piece using the energy released by laser.

The global Laser Cutting Machines market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Trumpf

Bystronic

Mazak

Amada

Prima Power

Coherent

Mitsubishi Electric

Koike

DMG MORI

LVD

Cincinnati

Universal Laser Systems

Tanaka

Epilog Laser

Trotec

GF

CTR Lasers

Spartanics

Microlution

Han’S Laser

Tianqi Laser

Unity Laser

HG Laser

Penta-Chutian

Lead Laser

Golden Laser

Boye Laser

Kaitian Laser

HE Laser

Dahenglaser

Tete

Redsail Tech

Bodor

Major applications as follows:

Processing Metal Materials

Processing Non-metal Materials

Major Type as follows:

CO2 Laser Cutting Machine

Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

YAG Cutting machine [Nd:YAG, Nd:YVO (crystal lasers)]

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

