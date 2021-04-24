Chemical Silage Additives Market Critical Insights, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast Till 2031

Rising focus of government on reducing the feed cost, improving animal productivity and support regulatory policies is adding its significant contribution towards rising progress in this market. North America is predicted to further maintain its dominating position through the predicted time frame. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to grow formidably on account of factors such as presence of leading market players, rising urbanization, changing lifestyle, awareness and growth in livestock industry. Germany is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR rate and is estimated to stand at the second number in this market throughout the world.

What are Chemical Silage Additives Used for?

Chemical silage additives are widely being used to control the preservation process in order to retain nutrient present in the original fresh forage, for a longer period of time. Majority of bacteria present in crops are detrimental to silage preservation, leaving little sugar and breaking down considerable protein into non-protein nitrogen which lower the nutrient content as well as palatability and dry matter intake.

This has led to increase in the demand for chemical silage additives that promote rapid fermentation and prevent breakdown of sugar and protein. Growing production of livestock is increasing the demand for quality animal feed which in turn influences the development of chemical silage additives market.

Chemical silage additives are of myriad benefits to livestock industry; they control natural fermentation by selectively suppressing dangerous pathogens and other organisms harmful to fermentation. Increasing demand for meat across the globe is the key factor boosting the demand for chemical silage additives.

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the lucrative regions for chemical silage additives market, owing to rise in population and changes in lifestyle along with rapid urbanization. Continued focus of manufactures towards enhancing the products to increase their usage is expected to open new avenues of growth of chemical silage additives market.

BASFT SE, Volac International, Evonik Industries and Other Leading Players Focusing on Treated Silage Production

The leading market participants identified in the global market include BASF SE, ADDCON GROUP GmbH, ADM, BrettBrothers, and Volac International Limited, Selko Feed additives, Evonik Industries AG, Novoenzyme, and Nutreco N.V. are focusing on increasing the production of treated silage in a bid to cater to the evolving end-user demand.

In order to boost the production of the livestock, farmers across regions are focusing on investing in effective and treated silage. Consumption of the treated silage offer nutritional benefits and improves the performance of the cattle in the agricultural industry.

Modern farmers are shifting their focus towards chemical silage additives as it has an aerobic stability. In addition, use of these additives reduces the risks related to nutritional loss during the preservation process such as ensiling as well as lowers the risks related to poor fermentation quality.

Major companies are focusing on adopting cutting-edge technological solutions to develop innovative solutions to offer improved preservation and fermentation process.

As the demand for quality animal feed continues to persist in the livestock industry, manufacturers are focusing on adopting silage additives. Leading manufacturers in the livestock feed industry are focusing on adopting silage additives to offer improved and long-term preservation solutions for the silage crops.

To remain in the forefront of the competitive market, leading companies are focusing on shifting their focus towards developing biological silage additives for effective organic farming techniques.

Ecosyl’s Volac Range of Additives Aimed at Effective Organic Farming Techniques

A leading chemical manufacturing company, Ecosyl has developed Volac range of silage additives that are effective in maintaining the nutritional quality of the silage produced from maize, clamp and big bale. Use of these silage additives enables the leading manufacturers to produce premium quality silage with long-term preservation benefits. In addition, farmers are increasingly utilizing these chemical silage additives, which has led to increased consumption among animals and improved livestock performance.

Another leading chemical company, ADDCON Group GmbH has developed a chemical silage additive – KOFASIL. This silage additive has been developed for the farmers to offer enhanced preservation and fermentation quality of the silage produced of whole cereal plants, grass, and leguminous plants. In addition, KOFASIL LIQUID products developed by this company selectively suppresses clostridia and other organisms harmful for the formation process through controlling the natural fermentation process.

