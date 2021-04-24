Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market Critical Insights, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast Till 2031

The sales of titanium dioxide nanomaterials declined owing to the spread of novel corona viruse disease in 2020 creating potential losses for the manufacturers operating in this market. With the lifting of lockdown and reduced cases of Covid-19 registered in 2021, the condition is recovering as a result of which the demand is rising gradually. The big as well as small corporations are regaining their positions through innovations, technological advancements and effective researches.

What are Key Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterial Manufacturers Doing?

Prominent manufacturers including Strem Chemicals Incorporations, Nanocomposix Incorporation, SkySpring Nanomaterials Incorporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Quantum Materials, Cytodiagnostics Corporation and Frontier Carbon Corporation are acquiring latest equipments and machines to ensure superior quality products and services to their customers. Capacity utilizations, joint ventures, geographical expansions, partnership deeds, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product innovations, technical expertise, research and developments, upgradations, diversification, e-selling, sales agreements, product line extensions etc are some of the highly adopted strategies by these players to capture major share and survive in cu-throat competition.

In 2021, United States remains a key market owing to high demands from cosmetics industries. The revenue from cosmetic industries in the U.S. is expected to reach more than USD 30 billion by the end of 2021. Currently, the United States is occupying number one position making North America a global leader in this market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is occupying the second leading position after North America on account ofrising disposable income of people in India, China and Japan. Further, the rising demands from paint and coating industries to provide aesthetic appeal, opacity, and durability is augmenting the growth rate in Asia Pacific globally. Asia Pacific has about one third of market share in titanium dioxide nanomaterials market. It is predicted that North America will continue to dominate the global market through 2030.

What is Titanium Dioxde Nanomaterial?

Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are particles of titanium dioxide with diameters less than 100nm. Since their commercial production, titanium dioxide nanomaterials have been showing promising applications as a pigment in sunscreens, ointments, paints, toothpastes, and so on.

Continued research and development have also led to many potential applications of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in areas including photovoltaic, photocatalysis, electrochromics, and sensors. Further, new physical and chemical properties are known to emerge as the size of the material becomes smaller which in turn surge the demand for titanium dioxide nanomaterials.

Rising scope of application along with the possibility to help solve many serious environmental pollution is the key factor driving sales of titanium dioxide nanomaterials. These materials also have many elements absorbent capacity, which is likely enhance the growth prospects of titanium dioxide nanomaterials market.

Significant benefits in products like sunscreen and moisturizer along with growing cosmetic industry are expected to favor demand for titanium dioxide nanomaterials. However, these materials are closely associated with complex diseases and also been found to be toxic to plants and small organisms which will possibly hamper demand. Further, increasing government restriction on the usage of these materials may negatively affect the titanium dioxide nanomaterials market.

ACS Materials, Cristal Inc., American Elements and Other Leading Players Targeting Cosmetics Industry to Consolidate their Position

The research report also includes profiles of key titanium dioxide nanomaterials manufacturers. Major key participants include ACS Materials, Cristal Inc., American Elements, Huntsman (Sachtleben), Evonik Industries, MKnano, US Research Nanomaterials, Tronox, Sigma-Aldrich and Xuancheng Jingrui New Material. Other participants such as Altairnano, DuPont, Kronos Worldwide, Nanoshel and SkySpring Nanomaterials are also profiled in this extensive research report.

With advent of nanotechnology, research on titanium dioxide nanomaterials gained significant push, which indicated that titanium dioxide nanomaterials manufacturing includes a low cost simple production process. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used in various industrial sectors. They are largely used in skin care applications and cosmetics, paints, photovoltaics and electrochromic.

Moreover, the sale of titanium dioxide nanomaterials has significantly increased with the steady growth in the shipbuilding industry. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used in antifouling coatings in order to enhance performance and durability of shipping vessels.

In addition, titanium dioxide nanomaterials antifouling coatings are also used in floating offshore and fixed oil rigs. In addition, silver doped titanium dioxide nanomaterials are extensively used in marine antifouling especially while exploring underwater sites as they prevent metal hull corrosion. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials as antifouling agents are expected to gain high traction in the coming years owing to their pollutant degrading and self-cleaning properties.

Will Demand from Paint and Coatings Industry Sustain Growth?

The coatings industry witnessed steady growth in 2017 with decorative coatings gaining high steam since recent past. Use of coatings and paints in the automotive industry is also increasing with growing number of passenger and commercial vehicles, especially across emerging nations. In addition, repainting or recoating has gained sufficient traction owing to vehicle rusting issues in this sector.

Asia Pacific reflected high potential for growth of coatings market owing to presence of various end use industries in this region. This is expected to positively influence the use of titanium dioxide nanomaterials as they are widely used in pigments that are applied in coatings and paints. Owing to their strong light scattering and high incident light reflection index, they are largely used as white pigments. This has further increased their application scope across various industries such as plastics, textiles and paper, to name a few.

Moreover, titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used as additives that are used to protect surfaces against bacteria and microbial deterioration and chemical corrosion. Consequently, with growing construction and infrastructure activities coupled with the application of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in this sector is expected to boost their sales in the coming years.

Ambiguity Over Link Between Cancer and Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Can Impede Growth Prospects

Initially, ECHA’s committee for assessment of risk suspected that titanium dioxide nanomaterials are closely linked with cancer. Prolonged exposure to titanium dioxide nanomaterials can lead to development of carcinogenic cells, which negatively impacted their use in several industries. However, according to TDMA (Titanium Dioxide Manufacturer’s Association), the link between cancer and titanium dioxide nanomaterials was not appropriately established and there was no evidence of cancerous growth in humans due to titanium dioxide exposure.

This initiated the use of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in ink production. Ink manufacturers have been evaluating and reviewing probable toxic effect of titanium dioxide, the results of which reflected that inks with titanium dioxide nanomaterials are not hazardous humans. Thus, growing proliferation of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in ink production is expected to provide a significant impetus to demand for titanium dioxide nanomaterials.

The research report on global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market offers valuable insights along with actionable intelligence on every facet of the global market. Several factors influencing the import-export of titanium dioxide nanomaterials have been covered in this report. Readers can expect in-depth market analysis along with forecast highlights for a period of nine years, from 2021-2031. This research can support in accomplishing reader’s research objectives and milestones to help in grabbing strong hold in the changing titanium dioxide nanomaterials market dynamics.

