Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Critical Insights, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast Till 2031

The overall demand and sales for cerium oxide nanoparticles experienced a major slowdown in the beginning of 2020 as a result of shut-down of production units and complete lockdown annnounced due to spread of Covid-19. The condition in the currrent scenario is getting better creating an urge among the market leaders to enhance their global presence and overcome the previously incurred losses.Leading corporations are focusing on strong R&D activities to gain market traction in 2021

What are Prominent Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Manufacturers Doing?

Eminent players such as Nanophase Technologies, Inframat Advanced Materials, Alpha Chemica, PlasmaChem GmbH, SkySpring Nanomaterials Incorporation, Strem Chemicals Corporation, EPRUI Nanoparticles, Nyacol Nano Technologies Incorporation, Ionic Liquids Technologies Incorporation and Cerion Corporation are adopting a number of business strategies including sales agreements, capacity utilizations, geographical expansions, joint ventures, collaborations, strategic alliances, product line extension, product innovations, diversifications and upgradations to extend their presence and customer base throughout the world. Investment in research and development projects continues to be on the prime focus area of well recognized corporations to emerge as a world-class global leader in this market.

North America is occupying the largest position in this market due to a number of factors including government support and encouragement, rising demands from automotive sector, healthcare industries, presence of leading manufacturing companies, energy applications etc in Canada and United States.

In addition to that, the rapidly growing industrialization in chemicals and polishing industries in China and Japan continues to increase the growth in Asis Pacific resulting in making it the second largest holder of market share. Increasing demands from industries like medical industries, fuel additives, energy storage devices, fuel cell etc is likely to contribute to the growing progress in China.

Further, Germany is experiencing a favourable period as a result of high demands from personal care industries for the manufacture of sunscreen and other skin related products and is projected to rise notably through 2030.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles or nanostructured cerium oxide is rare earth metal oxide which plays technologically important role due to its versatile applications. They are synthetized by solution-based methods such as hydrothermal, co-precipitation, and others. In the recent years, cerium oxide nanoparticles have been gaining increasing application in biomedical research involving various therapeutic aspects.

This is likely to augur well with the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles. The demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in medical field is rapidly expanding for its ability to reduce the symptoms of many oxidative stress-related diseases including chronic inflammation, diabetes, and others. In the automotive industry, cerium oxide nanoparticles are used as fuel additive and catalyst converter.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles have also attracted considerable attention in developing high-sensitive biosensors where they can be used as a whole sensor or a part of transducer element.

This has been envisaged to create potential growth opportunities of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market in the future. Increasing research and development regarding the production of cerium oxide nanoparticles in developed nation of North America is expected to favor the market growth.

Asia Pacific cerium oxide nanoparticles market is likely to witness a significant growth in the coming years owing to its surging demand in medical and automotive sectors.

Cerion, American Elements, Plasmachem, and Leading Market Participants Eyeing Opportunities in ULSI

The research report is a comprehensive business study for major firms recognized in the global market. The major market participants include Cerion, American Elements, Plasmachem, Nanophase Technologies, Inframat Advanced Materials and NYACOL nano Technologies.

Other key participants such as SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Meliorum Technologies Inc., Strem Chemicals Inc., and ANP Co. Ltd., are also profiled in this research report. The key participants in the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market are focusing on leveraging the opportunities arising on account of applications in ultra large scale integration.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles are expected to witness significant demand owing to their characteristic properties such as high ionic conductivity, radical scavenging and UV filtering. In addition, the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles is positively influenced by its use across industries such as medical implants, energy storage devices, fuel cells and fuel additives. Moreover, application scope of cerium oxide nanoparticles has increased with its growing use in electronics sector, where it is used in chemical mechanical planarization.

Adoption of CMP (Chemical Mechanical Planarization), in turn, has increased owing to its use in integrated chip fabrication to remove surface materials and flatten the surface. Demand for CMP is also fuelled by growth in ULSI (Ultra Large Scale Integration) process that is used to embed a large quantity of transistors on a single chip.

Consequently, this is expected to spur the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles where they are used to polish wafers during semiconductor circuit manufacturing, thus positively impacting growth of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market during the period of forecast.

Regeneration and Tissue Engineering – Growing Application Avenues for Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

Growing incidences of chronic diseases has fuelled the demand for regenerative medicine since past few years. This has presented positive growth prospects for cerium oxide nanoparticles as they enhance the lifespan of neuron cells and photoreceptors.

This property of cerium oxide nanoparticles triggered their application in regeneration and tissue engineering fields. Cerium oxide nanoparticles act as antioxidants thus promoting tissue growth by cell reproduction.

Incidentally, wounds treated with cerium oxide nanoparticles heal at a significant pace as compared to traditional wound healing methods. This has triggered their use in wound healing applications in the medical sector.

Chronic diseases such as cardiac disease, cancer, autoimmune diseases and neurodegeneration are closely associated with oxidative stress. The use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in treating such diseases was tested which reflected positive results as cerium oxide nanoparticles carry out regenerative anti-oxidant activity.

This implicated that small amount of cerium oxide nanoparticles can perform this activity for prolonged time periods.

However, owing to their nano size, toxicity concerns are associated with using cerium oxide nanoparticles in chronic disease treatment. The toxicity level is dependent on their surface charge and coating, concentration and agglomeration of nanoparticles in biological fluids.

