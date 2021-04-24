Global Electric Gripper Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

An electric gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric motor rather than pneumatic power, the electric gripper grips and releases work pieces. Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.
The global Electric Gripper market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
SCHUNK
SMC
Destaco
IAI
Parker Hannifin
Festo
Yamaha Motor
SMAC
EMI Corp
Gimatic
PHD
HIWIN
Camozzi
Zimmer
Sichuan Dongju
Major applications as follows:
Automotive Manufacturing
Electonics & Electrical
Metal Products
Food & Beverage & personal Care
Rubber & Plastics
Other Applications
Major Type as follows:
Two-Finger Electric Gripper
Three- Finger Electric Gripper
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLECONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Electric Gripper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Electric Gripper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Global Electric Gripper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Electric Gripper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 SCHUNK
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of SCHUNK
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SCHUNK
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 SMC
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of SMC
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SMC
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Destaco
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Destaco
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Destaco
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 IAI
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of IAI
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IAI
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Parker Hannifin
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Parker Hannifin
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Parker Hannifin
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Festo
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Festo
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Festo
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Yamaha Motor
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Yamaha Motor
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Yamaha Motor
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 SMAC
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of SMAC
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SMAC
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 EMI Corp
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of EMI Corp
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of EMI Corp
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Gimatic
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Gimatic
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gimatic
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 PHD
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of PHD
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of PHD
3.11.4 Recent Development
3.12 HIWIN
3.12.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of HIWIN
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of HIWIN
3.12.4 Recent Development
3.13 Camozzi
3.13.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Camozzi
3.13.2 Product & Services
3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Camozzi
3.13.4 Recent Development
3.14 Zimmer
3.14.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Zimmer
3.14.2 Product & Services
3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Zimmer
3.15 Sichuan Dongju
3.15.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sichuan Dongju
3.15.2 Product & Services
3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sichuan Dongju
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Automotive Manufacturing
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Automotive Manufacturing
4.1.2 Automotive Manufacturing Market Size and Forecast
Fig Automotive Manufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Automotive Manufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Automotive Manufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Automotive Manufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
4.2 Electonics & Electrical
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Electonics & Electrical
4.2.2 Electonics & Electrical Market Size and Forecast
Fig Electonics & Electrical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Electonics & Electrical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Electonics & Electrical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Electonics & Electrical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
4.3 Metal Products
4.3.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Metal Products
4.3.2 Metal Products Market Size and Forecast
Fig Metal Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Metal Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Metal Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Metal Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
4.4 Food & Beverage & personal Care
4.4.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Food & Beverage & personal Care
4.4.2 Food & Beverage & personal Care Market Size and Forecast
Fig Food & Beverage & personal Care Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Food & Beverage & personal Care Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Food & Beverage & personal Care Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Food & Beverage & personal Care Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
4.5 Rubber & Plastics
4.5.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Rubber & Plastics
4.5.2 Rubber & Plastics Market Size and Forecast
Fig Rubber & Plastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Rubber & Plastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Rubber & Plastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Rubber & Plastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
4.6 Other Applications
4.6.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Other Applications
4.6.2 Other Applications Market Size and Forecast
Fig Other Applications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Other Applications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Other Applications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Other Applications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Two-Finger Electric Gripper
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Two-Finger Electric Gripper
5.1.2 Two-Finger Electric Gripper Market Size and Forecast
Fig Two-Finger Electric Gripper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Two-Finger Electric Gripper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Two-Finger Electric Gripper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Two-Finger Electric Gripper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
5.2 Three- Finger Electric Gripper
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Three- Finger Electric Gripper
5.2.2 Three- Finger Electric Gripper Market Size and Forecast
Fig Three- Finger Electric Gripper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Three- Finger Electric Gripper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Three- Finger Electric Gripper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Three- Finger Electric Gripper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type
7 ConclusionList of Table
