Global COVID-19 World Laser Diode Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Laser diodes are electrically pumped semiconductor lasers in which the gain is generated by an electrical current flowing through a p–n junction or (more frequently) a p–i–n structure. In such a heterostructure, electrons and holes can recombine, releasing the energy portions as photons. This process can be spontaneous, but can also be stimulated by incident photons, in effect leading to optical amplification, and with optical feedback in a laser resonator to laser oscillation.
