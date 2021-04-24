Global Large Format Ink-based Printer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The global Large Format Ink-based Printer market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Hewlett-Packard (HP) (US)
Canon (Japan)
Epson (Japan)
Mimaki Engineering (Japan)
Roland (Japan)
Ricoh (Japan)
Durst Phototechnik (Italy)
Xerox (US)
Konica Minolta (Japan)
Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium)
Electronics for Imaging (EFI) (US)
Kyocera (Japan)
Lexmark (US)
Mutoh (Japan)
ARC Document Solutions (US)
Major applications as follows:
Apparels & Textile
Signage
Advertising
Decor
CAD and Technical Printing
Major Type as follows:
Aqueous ink
Solvent ink
UV-cured ink
Latex ink
Dye sublimation ink
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Large Format Ink-based Printer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Large Format Ink-based Printer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Large Format Ink-based Printer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Large Format Ink-based Printer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
…continued
